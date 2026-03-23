TTRO and UBU launch Red Horizon

A new era of immersive, AI-powered learning

The Training Room Online (TTRO), a leader in experiential and simulation-based education, and UBU, an AI-powered 3D immersive platform, have officially launched Red Horizon, an AI powered 3D strategic simulation designed to transform how organisations, universities, and leadership teams learn, practice decision-making, and build future-ready skills.

Red Horizon combines TTRO’s decades of experience in physical simulations and experiential learning with UBU’s immersive metaverse platform to create a fully interactive, role-based learning environment. Here, participants get to step into simulated organisational roles and navigate high-stakes scenarios in real time - under the guidance of RedBrain, an AI chairman that evaluates and gives feedback on their decisions across strategy, risk, people, innovation, and performance.

This new platform signals a significant evolution in education and professional development, moving from passive instruction to immersive, data-driven experiential learning.

A shift from training to simulation

Red Horizon is built on a simple premise: The most powerful learning happens when people experience complexity, not just when they study it.

In this platform, participants enter fully immersive 3D environments and assume real organisational roles, from executive leadership to cross-functional staff. Through 5 structured scenarios: chain disruptions, cyber incidents, market pivots, technology adoption and talent challenges, they learn to collaborate, debate, and make decisions under pressure.

Every decision is then analysed in real time by RedBrain, delivering immediate feedback, performance insights, and measurable outcomes that learners can use to improve their performance in each area.

The results to date have included stronger decision-making, deeper collaboration and a visible improvement in understanding what each role requires.

A joint vision for the future of education

“Red Horizon represents the next chapter in learning,” says Mic Mann, CEO of UBU. “We’re combining AI, immersive 3D environments and real-time analytics to give people a safe space to practice high-stakes decisions. As the world becomes more complex, leadership and learning must evolve with it. Red Horizon is about learning by doing, not learning by watching.”

Kirsty Chadwick, CEO of TTRO, adds “For years, TTRO has used simulations to help organisations build capability and resilience. Red Horizon extends that philosophy into an AI-powered immersive environment. It allows us to scale experiential learning in ways that were never previously possible, while preserving the human element that makes simulations so powerful.”

Enterprise-grade platform control

Behind the immersive experience, organisations now have access to a powerful backend dashboard that allows them to allocate licenses and seats, assign gamemasters and facilitators, configure role frameworks and scoring criteria, track individual and team performance, and export detailed insights and reports. This ensures that learning outcomes are measurable, scalable, and aligned to organisational objectives.

Applications across education and industry

Red Horizon is designed for corporate leadership development, recruitment and succession planning, graduate and early career programmes, university competitions and experiential modules, and cross-functional team alignment initiatives.

By simulating complex environments in a safe space, Red Horizon enables participants to test capability before real-world consequences apply.

The future of learning

As AI reshapes the workplace and industries face accelerating change, traditional learning models are struggling to keep pace. Red Horizon offers an adaptive, immersive, and data-driven alternative.

Players get to engage with colleagues as hyper realistic avatars using their audio and text chat debating the correct decisions to make individually as their role and then collectively as a team.

It is a structured, AI-powered strategic simulation built to prepare individuals and organisations for the future.

Experience Red Horizon

Organisations and institutions can request a private demo to experience Red Horizon firsthand by contacting ia.ubuyalp@ssenisub or visiting https://www.playubu.ai/red-horizon to setup a demo.



