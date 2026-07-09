Singularity Summit South Africa 2026 announces robotics, AI and investment pioneers

Whether it is a humanoid robot holding a conversation, AI helping doctors detect disease or intelligent machines transforming how businesses operate, robotics is rapidly moving into everyday life. Reflecting this shift, Singularity South Africa has announced another group of world leading speakers who will address the 2026 Summit, taking place in collaboration with Old Mutual and metaverse partner UBU at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on Wednesday 21 and Thursday 22 October 2026.

Building on an already insightful line-up of global futurists, scientists and innovators, the latest speakers will explore how robotics and artificial intelligence are reshaping industries from healthcare and finance to entrepreneurship, investment and cybersecurity, while examining what these technologies mean for business, society and the future of work.

The age of intelligent machines

Robotics will be one of this year's defining themes as the Summit explores how humans and intelligent machines will increasingly work alongside one another.

As AI adoption accelerates, cybersecurity will become an increasingly critical consideration. Dr Melanie Rieback will explore how organisations can strengthen resilience in an AI-powered world, examining the evolving relationship between artificial intelligence, cyber threats and digital trust.

The programme will feature Dr Martin Zschornak (aka music producer Seth Schwarz), internationally recognised oncologist and musician, whose session, The Frequency of Life: How Sound is Rewriting the Future of Cancer Medicine, will explore the fascinating intersection between music, medicine and scientific innovation, highlighting how sound-based therapies are opening new possibilities in cancer treatment.

Among the newly announced speakers is Phokeng Mogase, chief digital officer for the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), who will moderate a discussion on navigating the AI era, exploring how governments, regulators and business leaders can respond to the opportunities and challenges presented by rapidly advancing technologies.

Delegates will also hear from Dario Fanucchi, Co-founder and CTO at Isazi Consulting, who will demonstrate practical applications of artificial intelligence already transforming organisations today, offering real-world examples of how AI is moving beyond theory into everyday business operations.

Innovation, investment and the next generation

The Summit will also shine a spotlight on entrepreneurship and investment in an era of exponential technological change.

International entrepreneur and author Christina Gerakiteys, whose book “Celebrating Success, One Failure at a Time” has inspired innovators around the world, will share lessons on resilience, innovation and building businesses that thrive through uncertainty.

Joining her is Dr Mark Nasila, a Singularity faculty member. One of South Africa's leading voices in AI and data science, Dr Nasila will explore how organisations can move beyond the hype surrounding artificial intelligence to unlock meaningful business value, while navigating responsible AI, data strategy and the leadership required to thrive in an AI-driven economy.

“Robotics is one of the clearest ways for people to see how quickly technology is moving from concept into real life,” said Shayne Mann, co-CEO of Singularity South Africa. “This year’s Summit will explore that shift from many different angles, from healthcare and finance to education, cybersecurity and entrepreneurship, while keeping the focus on what these changes mean for people, businesses and society.”

"We're reaching a point where almost every major conversation about the future includes robotics and artificial intelligence in some way," said Mic Mann, co-CEO of Singularity South Africa. "Whether you're a business leader, entrepreneur, educator, investor or student, understanding these technologies is becoming essential. This year's programme brings together people who aren't just talking about the future, they're actively building it, and that's exactly the perspective we want delegates to experience."

The Summit will also welcome back Tilly Lockey, the internationally recognised robotics pioneer and disability advocate, who will share her remarkable story of living with advanced AI-powered bionic arms and demonstrate how robotics is transforming human potential.

Adding to the conversation, Celiwe Ross, the group chief human capital and corporate affairs Officer at Old Mutual said: "We are living through the moment where technology stops being something that happens to Africa and starts being something Africa shapes. That shift carries real responsibility - for institutions like ours, and for every leader in this room. The question is no longer whether robotics and AI will transform how people work, earn and build wealth on this continent; it is how we shape that transformation to unlock greater opportunity and prosperity for all.”

To inspire even more young innovators, Singularity South Africa is also offering free student tickets to experience the Summit in the metaverse. Schools, colleges, universities and individual students of any age are invited to apply online through the Singularity South Africa website, opening access to world-class ideas and conversations regardless of where they are based.

Further speakers and programme announcements will be revealed in the coming months.

For more information, regular updates or to book, visit www.singularitysouthafricaSummit.org.



