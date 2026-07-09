The death of decorative motion

Why brands need better behaviour, not more movement.

Author: Victor Jacobs, digital creative director at M+C Saatchi Abel

For a long time, motion design has been advertising's final layer. The campaign is approved, the key visual signed off, the message agreed – and then motion is added to make it all feel alive. A logo moves. A headline appears. A product spins. The work feels more modern because something is moving.

But the industry has reached an uncomfortable point: everything moves now. Every brand is making video. Every platform rewards movement. Every feed is filled with clips, demos, explainers, launch films, loops and behind-the-scenes content.

Motion is no longer what makes a brand stand out. Meaning is.

Audiences have become fluent in the language of movement. They know when motion is helping them understand an idea and when it is simply trying to look exciting. Decorative motion is becoming invisible – and invisibility is expensive when attention is scarce.

This is where motion design needs to evolve. Not away from craft, but deeper into thinking.

The best motion design today is not the most complicated. It is the most deliberate. It knows what people need to notice first, what they need to understand next, and what they should feel compelled to do after that. It does not ask: "How can we make this move?" It asks: "What must this movement make clear?"

That is a far more powerful creative question – and a brutally simple one.

Motion is behaviour, not decoration

A static design tells you what a brand looks like. Motion shows you how it acts. Is the brand confident or chaotic? Clear or cluttered? Does it help people understand, or does it get in the way?

These are not technical questions. They are brand questions. And that is why motion thinking belongs earlier in the process. Too often, motion is brought in at the end, once the big decisions have already been made. By then, the work is expected to move – but not necessarily to think. That is how brands end up with content that looks impressive but says very little.

A strong motion idea starts before anything is animated. It starts with the job of the communication. Are we stopping a scroll? Explaining a product? Building trust? Driving action? Each job requires a different kind of motion. A social clip needs immediacy. An explainer needs structure. A brand film needs rhythm. A performance ad needs ruthless focus.

The mistake is treating all of these as the same thing in different sizes. A campaign resized for every platform is not a campaign designed for every platform. The shape may change, but unless the thinking changes with it, the work is still trapped in its original form.

Every second has to earn the next one

Motion design's strategic value lies in what it uniquely understands: time, attention and sequence – how people read, react, pause, skip, save, share and move on.

In a feed-first world, the first frame is no longer the beginning of a video. It is a negotiation. The audience is deciding whether to give you another second. Then another. Then another.

That does not mean everything must be fast. It means everything must be intentional. Sometimes the smartest motion choice is speed. Sometimes it is restraint, a pause, or a direct cut to the message. Great motion design is not the presence of movement. It is the control of attention.

That control matters more as brands move beyond chasing views. A view tells us something appeared in front of someone. Engagement tells us it mattered enough for them to respond. That is a higher standard, and it pushes motion beyond polish into purpose. Did the movement help the idea land? Did it make the message easier to understand? Did it create something worth remembering?

If not, it was probably decoration.

Less motion, more meaning

The irony is that the future of motion design may require less motion, not more. Less default animation. Less visual filler. Less movement pretending to be an idea. More discipline, more clarity in the first second, more respect for the audience's time.

For agencies, this is the shift that matters. Clients do not simply need more content. They need content that knows what job it is doing. They need creative systems that stretch across channels without losing their intelligence – motion that does not just make a brand look alive, but makes it easier to understand, easier to remember and easier to choose.

The brands that win the next era of video will not be the ones that move the most. They will be the ones that behave the clearest.

That is the real death of decorative motion. Not the end of beauty, craft or experimentation – the end of movement without a reason.

Because in a world where everything moves, the most powerful thing motion design can do is make meaning move faster.



