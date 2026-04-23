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The invisible competitors
The most significant shifts in consumer behaviour are not coming from within traditional categories. They are being driven by platforms that are quietly changing how South Africans experience money, time and access.
The real battleground is no longer market share. It is share of spend moments, the exact moments when customers have both attention and liquidity.
Consumers are not allocating budgets in neat, rational categories. They are making rapid, real-time decisions about where to deploy small pockets of available spend and attention.
And increasingly, those decisions are shaped outside of traditional brand competition.
Four forces stand out:
- Sports betting
- Convenience grocery delivery
- Buy-now-pay-later (BNPL)
- Algorithm-led discovery
Individually, they look category-specific but collectively they are restructuring how and when consumers spend.
Betting: Micro-spend at scale
South Africa’s gambling industry recorded over R1.1tn in wagers in FY2023/24, with betting now accounting for most of the sector revenue. Mobile betting has normalised small, frequent digital transactions.
A R20 or R50 wager feels insignificant but repeated weekly it competes directly with small discretionary purchases like takeaway meals, streaming subscriptions or impulse fashion buys.
The result is greater volatility in discretionary spend. Even where income is stable, available cash flow fluctuates more unpredictably.
Entertainment has become immediate and app-based. Consumers increasingly expect stimulation on demand, and that expectation carries across categories.
Instant delivery: Time as the primary currency
Rapid-growth grocery delivery services have scaled nationally and embedded app-based ordering into daily life. This goes beyond e-commerce growth. It is a fundamental behavioural shift.
By eliminating friction from top-up shopping and reducing routine in-store visits, convenience delivery weakens the gravitational pull of physical retail.
Historically, grocery trips drove mall footfall and incidental exposure to dining, fashion and beauty. When essentials arrive within an hour, fewer forced retail encounters occur.
This removes unplanned exposure to brands that relied on physical presence to be discovered.
Convenience is no longer a premium feature. It is an expectation.
BNPL: Pulling spend forward
Buy-now-pay-later adoption is expanding rapidly in South Africa, with growing penetration across online and physical retailers.
Its impact restructures purchase timing. Higher-ticket items that once required saving are brought forward. Larger baskets feel accessible in the moment. But that access is temporary.
Overlapping repayment commitments compress future discretionary flexibility. Consumers are not spending more. They are spending earlier, faster, and with less visibility of what remains.
Algorithms: Deciding what gets bought
Layered across all of this is a fourth force: algorithm-led discovery.From social platforms to retail media, in-app betting prompts to sponsored product listings, algorithms are increasingly shaping what consumers see, consider and ultimately buy.
Spend is no longer just fragmented. It is directed in real time.
Impulse is amplified. Consideration windows shrink further. The path from stimulus to purchase is compressed into seconds.
In this environment, the brands that win are not always the best or the cheapest. They are the most present at the exact moment of decision.
A shared behavioural shift
Across these forces, the same patterns emerge:
- Decision cycles are collapsing
- Discretionary spend is fragmenting into micro-moments
- Consumer Cash flow feels fluid in the moment but is increasingly constrained over time
- Physical retail gravity is weakening
- Value now includes speed, flexibility and immediacy, not just price
This is a restructuring of how consumption happens.
The consumer economy is being rebuilt around instant access.
What this means for brands in 2026
The implications are structural:
- You are competing on immediacy, not just price
- You are competing for mental availability in the moment, not only long-term loyalty
- You are competing against interruptive alternatives, not just direct rivals
If you are not present in daily micro-spend moments, you are invisible.
If your purchase journey requires planning, you are disadvantaged.
If your value story is only about price, you are behind.
If you are not easy to choose in the moment, you will not be chosen at all.
Casual dining now competes with betting apps for emotional spend.
Mall fashion competes with delivery convenience for footfall.
Electronics compete with BNPL-enabled purchases for future income allocation.
You are no longer competing in categories, you are competing for behaviour in the moment your customer decides to spend.
The strategic risk
Brands that continue to optimise only against traditional rivals risk missing the larger structural shift.
Your biggest competitor is not who sells what you sell. It is whoever taught your customer to expect better, faster, easier, or earlier.
In 2026, growth will not come from winning within your category. It will come from winning the moment your customer decides to spend.
About Rosemary BaronettiRosemary is a senior brand and communications strategist with over 20 years’ experience shaping some of South Africa’s most recognisable brands. As a Strategy Partner at M+C Saatchi Abel, she leads integrated thinking across brand positioning, full-funnel communications, and commercial impact. Known for combining analytical rigour with creative clarity, Rosemary specialises in turning complex business challenges into simple, compelling brand narratives that drive both relevance and growth.
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