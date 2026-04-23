Blades of our lives: How Philips Series 3000 won by speaking to South Africans in their tongue

TBWA\Hunt Lascaris and Philips have launched a campaign that proves a simple truth: an international brand speaking to you in your mother tongue feels like home.

So, what happens when one of the world’s leading health technology brands introduces their new trimmer to South African men? The new Philips Barber Drama campaign, that’s what. A campaign which shows an impressive understanding of local men and their hair experiences.

For too long, global brands have spoken at South Africans using a one-message-fits-all approach. Thankfully, the Philips Series 3000 campaign takes a different path by meeting South African men where they are. Instead of imposing a global narrative on a local launch, this campaign delivers a deep understanding of its audience, their languages, and their nuances. All while seamlessly showcasing how the product perfectly fits into their everyday lives.

The campaign uses one very simple insight: South African men take their relationships with their barbers incredibly seriously. And from that insight, it asks one drama-filled question: what would happen if men discovered the Philips Series 3000, a trimmer so good that they choose to ghost their barbers in favour of using the new Philips trimmer?

The answer is a series of radio spots which parodied much-loved TV shows. Khumbul’ekhaya became Gundel’ekhaya, Lauren Lakes Paternity Court became Hairternity Court, and Days of Our Lives became Blades of Our Lives.

The campaign recently earned first place in the Radio and Audio category at the Creative Circle Awards, recognising the power of speaking to South Africans in their own languages. By positioning the Philips Series 3000 as "liberation from barber drama," South African men now know they have a simple, innovative, easy-to-use trimmer option.

Steph Van Niekerk, executive creative director at TBWA\Hunt Lascaris, said: "The most powerful thing a global brand can do is show up in the spaces where people actually live - and that means speaking their language, literally. Philips understood that resonance isn't about bigger budgets or flashier campaigns. It's about respect. It's about recognising that South Africa has its own voice, and when you speak it authentically, people listen."

Nazli Tandogan, digital marketing manager at Philips, added: "The brilliance of this campaign lies in its pivot from functional grooming to cultural storytelling. Addressing the consumer in their own language moves the conversation from 'selling a product' to 'understanding a lifestyle.' The transition between English and Zulu isn't just a translation - it is a strategic masterstroke. It proves that with Philips, connecting with South Africans in their own language feels natural, authentic, and creates a bond that international English alone could never achieve."

The Series 3000 is available now in stores and online.