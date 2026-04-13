Bernini puts a playful spotlight on girls’ night with new ‘Last To Leave’ campaign

Bernini, South Africa’s only premium real spritzer made from wine with flavours, is turning a familiar social truth into a beautifully observed campaign with the launch of Last To Leave, an amusing and sophisticated new outdoor series that celebrates the irresistible pull of girls’ night.

At the core of Bernini is a belief in realness. Real wine, real connection and real moments worth lingering in. With Last To Leave, the brand captures one of those moments through a fresh and unexpected lens: not from the table of friends, but from those waiting for them to finally call it a night.

Shot using real photography and real people (no AI or digital manipulation), the campaign unfolds across three static executions set in restaurants at closing time. Chairs are stacked, lights are dimmed and waiters hover nearby – tired, bored and unmistakably ready to go home.

All except for one small detail: one table hasn’t left.

We never see the women. We don’t need to. Their presence is felt in the delay, in the body language of the staff, in the quiet, familiar tension of a night that just won’t end.

Each execution lands with the line: ‘Not everyone loves girls’ night.’

It’s a playful take on a universal human truth – the kind of moment anyone who’s worked in, or dined at, a restaurant instantly recognises. By shifting perspective, the campaign gently spotlights just how immersive and irresistible real connection can be.

Because when the conversation is flowing, when laughter overlaps and stories stretch, leaving is the last thing on your mind.

This is where Bernini lives.

The campaign builds on the brand’s Breathe It In platform launched in November 2025 – a sensory ritual designed to encourage presence and appreciation of the moment. With Last To Leave, that idea expands into shared experience: the kind of connection that keeps you seated long after the bill is paid and the chairs are stacked.

The campaign has rolled out across multiple touchpoints, including press in the Sunday Times, a magazine placement in Glamour, outdoor across digital billboards, and in-store point of sale through Tops stores across Gauteng.

Paigon Prince, senior brand manager of Bernini says: "Last To Leave is rooted in a simple but powerful truth – that the best moments are the ones you never want to end. We wanted to spotlight the kind of connection that feels so real, so immersive, that time becomes irrelevant. It’s a playful expression of what Bernini has always stood for: being present, together, and truly in the moment.”

Carl Willoughby, chief creative officer of TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris adds: “I love how this campaign beautifully captures a strong relatable human insight."

The work reinforces Bernini’s role as more than just a drink. It’s part of the ritual. Part of the connection. Part of the reason you stay just a little longer.

Because some moments are too good to leave.

Bernini. Born from real wine.

For more information, visit https://www.bernini.co.za/.



