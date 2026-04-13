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    NMU launches an industry ready media agency lab

    Nelson Mandela University, Media Development & Diversity Agency (MDDA) and the Economic Development Fund (EDF) have launched a student-driven Creative Media Lab aimed at bridging the gap between academic training and the demands of the media and marketing industries.
    13 Apr 2026
    13 Apr 2026
    From left, Shoeshoe Qhu (MDDA CEO), Prof Pamela Maseko (Executive Dean) and Moipane Malefane, MDDA Board Member. Source: NMU.
    From left, Shoeshoe Qhu (MDDA CEO), Prof Pamela Maseko (Executive Dean) and Moipane Malefane, MDDA Board Member. Source: NMU.

    The Humanities Creative Media Lab functions as a working agency within the university, giving students hands-on experience in content creation, media production, and strategic communication. The initiative is designed to equip graduates with practical skills and industry exposure, addressing ongoing concerns about graduate employability.

    Some of the disciplines include photography, videography, studio production, graphic design, animation, livestreaming, podcasting, project management, public relations and research.

    Through the lab, students will work on real-world projects, gaining access to specialised facilities while developing portfolios that reflect current industry standards. The model positions students not just as learners, but as active contributors in a professional creative environment.

    In addition to technical production skills, the Creative Media Lab emphasises storytelling, brand communication, and digital media competencies—areas that remain in high demand across marketing and communications industries.

    The university says the lab will serve as a pipeline for emerging creative talent, while also strengthening links between academia and industry.

    Read more: media, unemployment, Job opportunities, university, agency, marketing and media, Nelson Mandela University, NMU
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