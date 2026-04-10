Old Mutual-MFC Khokha Umoya campaign reminds families that peace of mind is always within reach

Old Mutual’s Mass and Foundation Cluster (MFC) has launched the Khokha Umoya brand positioning campaign. This community-centred storytelling platform emphasises Old Mutual's commitment to providing peace of mind to families when they need it most.

In moments of loss, grief is seldom borne alone. Across communities, families, neighbours, and friends unite to honour a life. Yet too often, this shared moment is clouded by financial strain, leaving little space to grieve with dignity.

At its core, Khokha Umoya is about restoring dignity in grief. It encourages families to plan so that when the unexpected happens, they can focus on what matters most, honouring their loved ones, supporting one another, and finding space to breathe.

Explains Molise Moloi, marketing executive at Old Mutual Retail Mass Marketing: “Grief is one of life’s most vulnerable moments, and no family should have to navigate it while worrying about financial strain. Khokha Umoya reassures families that they can honour their loved ones with dignity, without the burden of financial uncertainty. It is about care, in its truest sense, with the Essential Funeral plan.”

The campaign reflects a deep understanding of the communities Old Mutual serves, where trust is built through shared experiences and meaningful conversation. Rather than relying solely on traditional advertising, Khokha Umoya brings its message into communities through trusted voices, familiar spaces, and authentic engagements.

This marks a shift from transactional messaging to a more human, purpose-led approach, reinforcing Old Mutual’s role not just as a financial services provider, but as a partner in life’s most significant moments.

Central to the campaign are Old Mutual’s Foundation Market Retail (FMR) Agents, who will play a critical role in bringing Khokha Umoya to life. Equipped with culturally relevant and empathetic conversation tools, they will engage families in ways that are grounded in understanding, care and respect, enabling more confident and meaningful conversations.

“Planning for loss is never easy, but it is one of the most meaningful acts of care we can offer our families. Through Khokha Umoya, we aim to create a space where these conversations can happen with dignity, and where families feel supported every step of the way,” Moloi says.

Khokha Umoya is about more than just financial products. It is about strengthening community, building trust, and making sure that when loss occurs, families can focus on honouring their loved ones rather than financial stress.

When preparation meets compassion; families gain what matters most – peace of mind.



