These are South Africa’s best agencies to work for, according to Scopen

According to the Best Agency to Work For South Africa 2025/26 report by Scopen, satisfaction levels among agency professionals remain high across the industry, with only a small proportion indicating they are considering a move.

The rankings, which identify the most attractive creative and media agencies to work for in South Africa, are based on feedback from more than 230 professionals across both agency types.

The findings point to a sector where workplace sentiment is shaped strongly by respect, pride and credibility, alongside practical considerations such as work-life balance and benefits.

Top creative agencies

#1 Ogilvy South Africa

#2 Machine_

#3 TBWA\ South Africa

#4 VML

#5 Grid Worldwide

#6 FCB Africa

#7 LePub

#7 Publicis Media

#8 Digitas SA

#9 McCann

Top media agencies

#1 Carat South Africa

#2 CONNECT

#3 The MediaShop

#4 dentsu South Africa

#5 OMD South Africa

#6 PHD South Africa

#7 Publicis Media

#8 Meta Media

#9 WPP Media

#10 Starcom South Africa

Top group agencies

#1 Ogilvy South Africa

#2 Machine_

#3 Joe Public

#4 TBWA\ South Africa

#5 ninety9cents

#6 VML

#7 Accenture Song

#7 Halo Advertising

#9 Promise Agency

#10 M+C Saatchi Abel

Top independent creative agencies

#1 Joe Public

#2 ninety9cents

#3 Accenture Song

#4 Promise Agency

#5 M+C Saatchi Abel

#6 Halo Advertising

#7 Brave Group

#8 THE ODD NUMBER

#9 Avatar Agency Group

#10 Bananas South Africa