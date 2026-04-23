South African performance marketing agency unveils proprietary platform that tracks how brands appear across ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini and Claude, signalling a new era for organic marketing strategy.

Algorithm Performance, a specialist performance marketing agency, today announced the launch of Algorithm Lighthouse GEO, the first dedicated AI visibility platform built for the South African and African markets. The platform gives marketing leaders a clear, data-driven view of how their brands are represented when consumers turn to AI-powered search tools for recommendations, research and purchasing

decisions.

The shift that marketing leaders cannot afford to ignore

The way people find information is changing. Millions of consumers now bypass traditional search engines entirely, asking AI assistants like ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Perplexity and Claude for product recommendations, service comparisons and brand opinions. For marketing teams, this creates an urgent blind spot: if your brand is not visible in these AI-generated responses, you are invisible to a growing segment of your audience.

"Most businesses have no idea what AI is saying about their brand," said Graeme Stiles, CEO and founder of Algorithm Performance Marketing. "When a potential customer asks ChatGPT to recommend the best financial advisor in Johannesburg, or the top safari operator in Southern Africa, the AI draws on its own understanding of the market. If your brand is absent from those answers, or worse, your competitor is the one being recommended, that is revenue walking out the door. Lighthouse GEO makes the invisible visible."

What Lighthouse Geo delivers

Algorithm Lighthouse Geo is not another SEO tool. It is a purpose-built intelligence platform that monitors, measures and interprets how brands perform across the four major AI search providers. The platform delivers:

AI visibility scoring: A clear, colour-coded score out of 100 that tells marketing teams exactly how visible their brand is when consumers ask AI for recommendations in their category. No ambiguity, no guesswork.

A clear, colour-coded score out of 100 that tells marketing teams exactly how visible their brand is when consumers ask AI for recommendations in their category. No ambiguity, no guesswork. Full competitor intelligence: See which competitors are being recommended in your place, how often they appear, and what content the AI models are drawing on. Understand not just where you stand, but who is winning the conversation.

See which competitors are being recommended in your place, how often they appear, and what content the AI models are drawing on. Understand not just where you stand, but who is winning the conversation. Consumer intent mapping: Discover the exact questions and prompts consumers are using across AI platforms in your market. Understand what your audience is searching for at every stage of the buying journey, from early research through to final decision.

Discover the exact questions and prompts consumers are using across AI platforms in your market. Understand what your audience is searching for at every stage of the buying journey, from early research through to final decision. Source authority analysis: Identify which websites, publications and content sources the AI models trust and cite most frequently. This reveals precisely where your brand needs to be present and what type of content earns AI credibility.

Identify which websites, publications and content sources the AI models trust and cite most frequently. This reveals precisely where your brand needs to be present and what type of content earns AI credibility. Actionable strategy, not just data: Every entity analysed receives a tailored action plan with specific recommendations, expected impact assessments and priority rankings. Marketing teams walk away knowing exactly what to do next.

Every entity analysed receives a tailored action plan with specific recommendations, expected impact assessments and priority rankings. Marketing teams walk away knowing exactly what to do next. Trend tracking and scheduled monitoring: AI visibility is not static. Lighthouse Geo tracks changes over time with automated weekly and monthly refresh cycles, showing whether your strategy is gaining traction or losing ground.

Built for Africa, designed for the world

While global platforms treat African markets as an afterthought, Algorithm built Lighthouse GEO with the South African and broader African market at its core. The platform accounts for local search behaviours, regional competitive landscapes and market-specific nuances that generic international tools simply miss.

"Africa's digital economy is growing faster than almost any other region on the planet," said Stiles. "Brands competing in this market need tools that understand the local context, not retrofitted global platforms. That is exactly what Lighthouse Geo provides."

The bigger picture: Algorithm's social engine optimisation framework

Lighthouse GEO is not a standalone product. It is the centrepiece of Algorithm Performance Marketing proprietary social engine optimisation (SEO+) framework, a strategic approach that redefines how brands think about organic visibility.

The traditional view of organic marketing treats each channel in isolation: your website rankings here, your social media over there, your content strategy somewhere else. Algorithm's framework recognises that organic visibility in 2026 is an interconnected ecosystem with three distinct pillars:

Generative engine optimisation (GEO): Ensuring your brand is visible, trusted and recommended across AI-powered search platforms. This is where Lighthouse Geo operates, providing the intelligence layer that makes strategic action possible. Search engine optimisation (SEO): The established discipline of optimising websites to appear prominently in traditional search results. This remains a critical foundation, but it is no longer the full picture. Social search optimisation: Platforms like TikTok and YouTube have evolved into powerful search engines in their own right. Consumers increasingly search these platforms for product reviews, recommendations, tutorials and comparisons. Optimising for social search is now an essential component of any comprehensive organic strategy.



"The agencies and brands that continue to treat SEO, GEO and social search as separate activities will fall behind," said Stiles. "Consumer behaviour does not respect channel boundaries. Someone might start their research on TikTok, validate it with ChatGPT, and then search Google before making a decision. If you are only optimising for one of those touchpoints, you are only capturing a fraction of the opportunity. Our Social Engine Optimisation framework connects all three pillars into a single, coherent strategy."

From specialist SEO agency to GEO market leader

Algorithm Performance has built its reputation as one of South Africa's leading specialist SEO agencies, with a data-driven methodology that has consistently delivered measurable results for clients across financial services, e-commerce, travel and professional services.

The launch of Lighthouse GEO marks the agency's strategic evolution from SEO specialist to GEO market leader, a transition grounded in the same rigorous, evidence-based approach that has defined Algorithm's work from the beginning.

"We did not pivot away from SEO. We expanded the definition of what organic visibility means," said Stiles. "Every recommendation we make is grounded in data, not opinion. Lighthouse Geo is the embodiment of that philosophy: a platform that turns the complexity of AI search into clear, actionable intelligence. We built it because we could not find anything else on the market that did what we needed, and we knew our clients needed it too."

Thought leadership in a rapidly evolving landscape

The launch of Lighthouse GEO underscores Algorithm's commitment to staying at the forefront of performance marketing innovation. As AI continues to reshape how consumers discover and evaluate brands, the agency is investing in proprietary technology, original research and strategic frameworks that keep its clients ahead of the curve.

Algorithm will be publishing regular AI visibility benchmarking reports, industry insights and strategic guidance through its platform and thought leadership channels, contributing to the broader conversation around how businesses should adapt their marketing strategies for the AI era.

Availability

Algorithm Lighthouse GEO is available now for brands and agencies operating in the South African and African markets. The platform is offered as part of Algorithm Performance Marketing strategic service packages, with dedicated onboarding and ongoing strategic support.

For more information or to request a demonstration, visit https://algorithm-performance.com or contact the Algorithm team directly on ycnega.mhtirogla@ofni.

About Algorithm Performance Marketing

Algorithm Performance Marketing is a specialist performance marketing agency based in South Africa, delivering data-driven SEO, GEO and organic strategy for brands across Africa and beyond. Founded on the principle that strategy comes before channels and data beats opinion, Algorithm combines proprietary technology with deep strategic expertise to help clients achieve sustainable, compounding growth. The agency's AI-powered operating system and Lighthouse platform represent the next generation of performance marketing intelligence.



