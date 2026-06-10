Singularity relaunches Executive Programme for a new era of leadership

Singularity South Africa has announced the relaunch of its flagship Executive Programme, introducing a restructured, four-phase format designed to support top business leaders as they navigate translating emerging technology into measurable organisational outcomes.

Developed as a 12-month journey, the programme responds to a growing disconnect within organisations where experimentation is widespread, but meaningful implementation remains limited. While technologies such as AI are evolving at top speed, many leadership teams are still grappling with uncertainty around value, governance and its place in long-term strategy.

A leadership challenge, not a technology one

The refreshed Singularity Executive Programme reframes adoption as a leadership imperative rather than a technical exercise. Across four intensive, full-day sessions held in quarterly intervals in South Africa, participants will engage with global experts and peers to build fluency, interrogate trade-offs and apply exponential thinking to real business challenges. The sessions will take place in person, in Johannesburg.

Shayne Mann, Co-CEO of Singularity South Africa, explains that the shift reflects what organisations are experiencing on the ground: “These technologies are already reshaping how organisations operate, yet many leaders are still searching for clarity on how to leverage them. This programme is designed to move beyond theory and give executives the confidence to make informed, high-stakes decisions in an environment that is constantly evolving.”

A structured journey across the year

The programme unfolds across four distinct phases, each anchored by a dedicated week from which participants select one full day to attend, allowing for flexibility while maintaining a clear progression.

Discover and Align (27 - 31 July 2026)

Understand the AI landscape, identify opportunities, and build a shared leadership language.

Design and Govern (5 - 9 October 2026)

Develop AI strategy, operating models, and governance frameworks.

Do and Deliver (22 - 25 February 2027)

Apply AI through hands-on labs, real use cases, and execution planning.

Scale and Lead (21 - 25 June 2027)

Expand successful initiatives and build enterprise-wide AI capability.

Mic Mann, Co-CEO of Singularity South Africa notes that the format has been intentionally designed to support sustained change: “Short interventions create awareness, but not nuanced understanding. Real transformation happens over time, when leaders are able to test ideas, reflect and return with deeper questions. This programme creates that continuity, while connecting executives to a broader community navigating the same challenges.”

Positioned as a cohort-based experience, the programme brings together senior leaders from across industries for a community-driven, applied learning experience. As organisations move from isolated pilots to integrated strategies, the relaunch signals a more deliberate approach to leadership development, grounded in application, accountability and long-term impact.

For more information on the programme, go to https://singularityexec.ai/



