2024 Vodacom Journalist Awards: Regional winners for Gqeberha
More than 1,200 entries were received from journalists around the country as they shared examples of their best work from the past year.
The national awards will be announced on 7 November at an awards ceremony where national category winners will receive R10,000 and the overall Vodacom Journalist of the Year titleholder R100,000.
Gqeberha regional winners
The regional winners, who each received R5 000 are:
- Live reporting/ breaking news Lerato Fekisi with contributor Mcebisi Slengile from SABC for George Building Collapse: Families express heartbreak as they identify loved ones.
- Investigative Riaan Marais from The Herald for Gun dealer's link to flood of illegal firearms.
- Opinion Bomikazi Mdiya from Daily Dispatch for Behind the News: How a news assignment became a life-threatening experience.
Lifestyle Zamandulo Malonde from Daily Dispatch for Francine Zana: from cleaner to entrepreneur.
Features Nomzwanele Bacela with contributor Sinethemba Blandile from SABC for a body of work on poverty and starvation within the province.
- Photography Joint winners Theodore Jeptha from Daily Dispatch for Xesi Village Pupils Photographs and Lulama Zenzile from Netwerk24/Die Burger for Mens en dier op kniee langs dieselfde damme.
- Sport Asanda Nini with contributor Anathi Wulushe from Daily Dispatch for “Green light for BCM's R33m deal with Chippa.
- Financial and Economics Ziyanda Zweni with contributors Asanda Nini, Mandilakhe Kwababana, and Sino Majangaza from Daily Dispatch for Eastern Cape Health in distress.
- Politics Candice Bezuidenhout from News24 for Nelson Mandela Bay mayor's luxurious first-class flight costs ratepayers more than R400,000.
- Sustainability Mike Loewe with contributor Rosa-Karoo Loewe from Daily Dispatch for Off Track: City faces Manganese crisis.
- Innovation in journalism No winner.
Judging panel
Ryland Fischer, with more than 40 years of experience in the media industry as an editor, journalist, and columnist amongst other roles, is the convenor of the judging panel.
The judging panel comprises:
Arthur Goldstuck
Patricia McCraken
Professor Gilbert Motsaathebe
Neo Ntsoma
Collin Nxumalo
Jovial Rantao
Dr Elna Rossouw
Advocate Robin Selwal
Obed Zilwa
Manelisi Dubase
Portia Kobue
Importance of media as the fourth estate
Takalani Netshitenzhe, director for external affairs at Vodacom South Africa, comments, “As we commemorate 30 years of democracy in South Africa, we are reminded of the importance of media as the fourth estate crucial to our democracy.
“Ethical, independent and critical journalism holds those in power accountable and brings transparency to affairs that matter.
“Coinciding with 30 years of democracy, Vodacom South Africa celebrates 30 years of connecting South Africans. We are proud to continue our legacy of honouring excellence in journalism across various categories, recognising some of South Africa’s finest reporters and most newsworthy stories.
“Support for journalism remains paramount as the sustainability of journalism creates well-informed and connected societies.”