2024 Vodacom Journalist Awards: Regional winners for Gqeberha

The 2024 Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards have announced the Gqeberha regional winners across the competition’s 12 categories, with the Young Journalist of the Year Award in Gqeberha awarded to Sinaye Ntshudu of Mpuma Kapa TV.

The 2024 Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards have announced the Gqeberha regional winners across the competition’s 12 categories (Image supplied)

More than 1,200 entries were received from journalists around the country as they shared examples of their best work from the past year.

The national awards will be announced on 7 November at an awards ceremony where national category winners will receive R10,000 and the overall Vodacom Journalist of the Year titleholder R100,000.

Gqeberha regional winners

The regional winners, who each received R5 000 are:

Live reporting/ breaking news Lerato Fekisi with contributor Mcebisi Slengile from SABC for George Building Collapse: Families express heartbreak as they identify loved ones .

Lerato Fekisi with contributor Mcebisi Slengile from SABC for . Investigative Riaan Marais from The Herald for Gun dealer's link to flood of illegal firearms .

Riaan Marais from for . Opinion Bomikazi Mdiya from Daily Dispatch for Behind the News: How a news assignment became a life-threatening experience .

Bomikazi Mdiya from for . Lifestyle Zamandulo Malonde from Daily Dispatch for Francine Zana: from cleaner to entrepreneur .

Features Nomzwanele Bacela with contributor Sinethemba Blandile from SABC for a body of work on poverty and starvation within the province.

Photography Joint winners Theodore Jeptha from Daily Dispatch for Xesi Village Pupils Photographs and Lulama Zenzile from Netwerk24/Die Burger for Mens en dier op kniee langs dieselfde damme .

Joint winners Theodore Jeptha from for and Lulama Zenzile from for . Sport Asanda Nini with contributor Anathi Wulushe from Daily Dispatch for “ Green light for BCM's R33m deal with Chippa .

Asanda Nini with contributor Anathi Wulushe from for “ . Financial and Economics Ziyanda Zweni with contributors Asanda Nini, Mandilakhe Kwababana, and Sino Majangaza from Daily Dispatch for Eastern Cape Health in distress .

Ziyanda Zweni with contributors Asanda Nini, Mandilakhe Kwababana, and Sino Majangaza from for . Politics Candice Bezuidenhout from News24 for Nelson Mandela Bay mayor's luxurious first-class flight costs ratepayers more than R400,000 .

Candice Bezuidenhout from for . Sustainability Mike Loewe with contributor Rosa-Karoo Loewe from Daily Dispatch for Off Track: City faces Manganese crisis .

Mike Loewe with contributor Rosa-Karoo Loewe from for . Innovation in journalism No winner.

Judging panel

Ryland Fischer, with more than 40 years of experience in the media industry as an editor, journalist, and columnist amongst other roles, is the convenor of the judging panel.

The judging panel comprises:

Arthur Goldstuck



Patricia McCraken



Professor Gilbert Motsaathebe



Neo Ntsoma

Collin Nxumalo



Jovial Rantao



Dr Elna Rossouw



Advocate Robin Selwal



Obed Zilwa



Manelisi Dubase



Portia Kobue

Importance of media as the fourth estate

Takalani Netshitenzhe, director for external affairs at Vodacom South Africa, comments, “As we commemorate 30 years of democracy in South Africa, we are reminded of the importance of media as the fourth estate crucial to our democracy.

“Ethical, independent and critical journalism holds those in power accountable and brings transparency to affairs that matter.

“Coinciding with 30 years of democracy, Vodacom South Africa celebrates 30 years of connecting South Africans. We are proud to continue our legacy of honouring excellence in journalism across various categories, recognising some of South Africa’s finest reporters and most newsworthy stories.

“Support for journalism remains paramount as the sustainability of journalism creates well-informed and connected societies.”