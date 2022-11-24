Industries

    24 Nov 2022
    Social Places
    Introducing Briefing Journeys by Social Places: Our brand-new briefing workflow tool forms part of the My Hub suite.
    Briefing Journeys

    Briefing is used to consolidate a variety of briefs from franchisees to head office in a simple, secure and efficient workflow. Designed to easily send requests to the relevant head-office stakeholders, through a range of white-labelled forms.

    No more back and forth emails, missed briefs, or incomplete briefing info.

    Create a range of briefs for your industry
    Create a range of briefs for your industry

    Simplify processes

    Simplify engagement between franchisees and head office, saving time and increasing productivity. Collaborate on the omni-channel chat widget to centralise all communication.

    Track progress

    Track progress with status tabs displaying open, pending, in production, or completed briefs.

    Maintain format

    Easily obtain all of the correct information in the required format, and increase overall brief clarity. Clear requests with all required info result in less back and forth among stakeholders.

    Safe, secure, and central

    Reduce security risk and maintain confidentiality by hosting briefs through the Social Places dashboard. Briefing Journeys create a safe, secure and central environment for all communications between franchisees and head office.

    Contact our sales team on oi.secalplaicos@selas for more info.

    Social Places
    From humble beginnings in 2013, manually aggregating customer Reviews and updating Listings. Our platform has since expanded to include a listings portal, full omni-channel CRM system, AI, ChatBot, Social Media offering and Bookings system.

    Our vision has always been to be an all-inclusive Marketing Technology provider, to always innovate, be agile and empower our customers.

    "Always on Brand"

    This is the essence of a successful brand and Social Places embodies this mantra in everything we offer. Your brand's info, reputation, conversation & offering is always on in the digital world - Make sure it is Always on Brand.

