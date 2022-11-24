Introducing Briefing Journeys by Social Places: Our brand-new briefing workflow tool forms part of the My Hub suite.

Briefing is used to consolidate a variety of briefs from franchisees to head office in a simple, secure and efficient workflow. Designed to easily send requests to the relevant head-office stakeholders, through a range of white-labelled forms.

No more back and forth emails, missed briefs, or incomplete briefing info.

Create a range of briefs for your industry

Simplify processes

Simplify engagement between franchisees and head office, saving time and increasing productivity. Collaborate on the omni-channel chat widget to centralise all communication.

Track progress

Track progress with status tabs displaying open, pending, in production, or completed briefs.

Maintain format

Easily obtain all of the correct information in the required format, and increase overall brief clarity. Clear requests with all required info result in less back and forth among stakeholders.

Safe, secure, and central

Reduce security risk and maintain confidentiality by hosting briefs through the Social Places dashboard. Briefing Journeys create a safe, secure and central environment for all communications between franchisees and head office.

Contact our sales team on oi.secalplaicos@selas for more info.



