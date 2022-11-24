Industries

    How to go viral on TikTok... let your customers #unwrapalot

    24 Nov 2022
    Issued by: Techsys Digital
    Can't wait for Black Friday to shop the hottest deals around? Now you don't have to. Tiktok lovers, listen up! Techsys Digital have designed a shoppable Black Friday Tiktok filter which reveals Takealot's best Blue Dot sale items, wrapped in blue and white wrapping. When the user holds up their hand, the flicking stops to unwrap an item and reveal an awesome Black Friday deal.
    How to go viral on TikTok... let your customers #unwrapalot

    Ten to fifteen deals will be showcased each day, allowing customers to unwrap their deal and then click through to shop them!. Plus – 20 winners of R2,500 shopping vouchers will be randomly drawn and contacted via Tiktok direct messaging, just for making use of the filter and posting to their feeds. Woah!

    The filter was inspired by a US campaign, but adapted to be a South African first, allowing fans to simply and easily tap for deals – and be rewarded! The gesture-recognition technology means you have full control over the experience, adding an interactive element that will have you coming back for more.

    How to enter:

    1. Use the #Unwrapalot filter on Tiktok to film a video of yourself unwrapping a gift
    2. Post it using the hashtags #Unwrapalot #Takealot
    3. Cross fingers and toes that you’re a winner of a R2,500 voucher
    4. Shop the items you’ve just discovered by visiting Takealot.com

    “Live shopping is one of the most innovative shopping trends currently taking the world by storm. It reflects how shoppers are becoming increasingly mobile-first and hungry for convenient, informative, faster, and more engaging online shopping. At Takealot, we’ve never been afraid to trial new things for South African shoppers, and continue to shift with International trends to ensure the local e-commerce market and online shopping landscape is on par with global markets. We’re local at heart, and love giving our shoppers great deals and exciting ways to enhance their shopping experience,” says Julie-anne Walsh, CMO for Takealot.

    Andrew Walmsley, head of innovation at Techsys Digital says: "Tiktok's explosive growth in South Africa has made it an exciting platform to engage with customers. Its native functionality (like filters!) can be used in playful ways that allow customers to have fun and gives brands center stage."

    The Techsys team are helping multiple brands to cash in on TikToks enormous viral reach and to stay on the forefront of this exciting tech to beat out your competitors, and the algorithm. Gamechanger!

    Want in? Get in touch with the Techsys Digital team today and unlock innovative digital opportunities for your brand.

    Techsys Digital
    Raised by computers, our team of experts specialize in all things digital, integrating new insights, strategies and digital technologies into clients' projects to achieve world class results.
