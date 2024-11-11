Sappi recognised in 2024 global top companies for women listing

This prestigious listing evaluates employer brand, public opinion, and leadership scores, gathered from approximately 100,000 interviews conducted across 37 countries. Companies were assessed on various criteria, including general workplace practices and gender-specific issues such as gender pay equity, management’s response to female discrimination concerns, and equal opportunities for advancement for both men and women. Additionally, the ranking considered women’s perceptions of the companies regarding gender equality and the percentage of women in leadership positions.

Commenting on the recognition, Sappi Limited CEO Steve Binnie said: “I am extremely proud of these listings. Such external recognitions reflect on the work we have done on employee engagement and recognising the critical role that women play in our industry; on retaining and attracting the best talent; on implementing our Thrive strategy; and on tangible actions to improve our sustainability performance. We do not work for awards or recognition, but we will gladly accept them as validation that the journey we are on is delivering the desired results for ourselves, our customers, our communities and for the thriving world we are contributing to.

Sappi is proud to employ over 11,000 employees and 17 production facilities on three continents in nine countries, 29 sales offices globally, and customers in over 150 countries around the world.

The recognition as a top company for women follows earlier recognition for Sappi in the 2024 list of World’s Best Employers by Forbes Magazine and Statista (position 483); and in the Time magazine and Statista’s list of the World’s Best Companies for 2024.



