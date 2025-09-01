South Africa
ESG NGO, NPO & Social Enterprise
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Africa MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

SappiCyril Ramaphosa FoundationMANGO-OMCFoodForward SATishala CommunicationsCity Lodge HotelsCatchwordsStoneSoapboxEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Santa Shoebox aims to fill 80,000 boxes in 2025

    When UNICEF conducted a situation analysis of South African children and adolescents in 2024, it found that 62% of children are experiencing multidimensional poverty. While the Child Support grant plays a critical role in alleviating child poverty, many children are often not provided with adequate school supplies, including shoes, stationery and soap. To ensure that even the poorest child can go to school with dignity, the Santa Shoebox Project wants to fill 80,000 shoeboxes with practical necessities in 2025.
    1 Sep 2025
    1 Sep 2025
    Image supplied.
    Image supplied.

    From 1 September, you can make a child’s school year brighter by pledging, packing, and dropping off a Santa Shoebox for a child in your community, or by donating a personalised Virtual Santa Shoebox.

    “Together, we can uplift and empower children-in-need and ensure they start the 2026 school year ready to learn and thrive,” says Deb Zelezniak, CEO at the Santa Shoebox Project.

    “In this context, small acts of generosity can make a tangible difference.”

    “In 19 years, the nation has helped us reach more than 1.3 million underprivileged children in South Africa and Namibia with personalised shoeboxes filled with school supplies, toiletries and clothing items — practical necessities many families cannot afford.

    "This year, the goal is to reach another 80,000.”

    The impact is deeply felt in communities across the country.

    Busie Thuli of the Sakhisizwe Community Development Centre and Creche shares that the Santa Shoebox Project has brought immense joy to the facility’s 100 children, many of whom are disabled or come from unemployed families.

    “Since 2019, the annual shoebox distributions have provided a lifeline of essential items and treats during Christmas, filling a critical gap in our community where resources are scarce.

    "Their support has been a beacon of hope, bringing happiness and dignity to our most vulnerable children.”

    For more information about what to pack and where to drop off, go here.

    Read more: poverty, philanthropy, UNICEF, Santa Shoebox Project, underprivileged children, Deb Zelezniak, Child Support Grant
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    OptionsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz