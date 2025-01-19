Building an AI bridge for SA education gaps

AI is rapidly becoming a mainstream technology across all sectors, with global spending on AI systems reaching an estimated US$154 billion in 2023. The banking sector leads the charge, investing a substantial US$20.64bn, followed closely by retail and professional services. This surge in AI adoption is mirrored by a recent McKinsey survey, which revealed that a staggering 65% of organisations worldwide are now regularly utilising generative AI.

Jaco Oosthuizen, Rectron category manager for mobility

AI has long been part of people’s lives, knowingly or not. Social media, streaming services, chat platforms and various back-end commercial systems have deployed AI capabilities, overtly and in more subtle ways.

It is only in recent years where generative platforms, like large language models, AI art generators, image manipulators and even music creation programmes, have brought AI firmly to the public’s attention.

Integrated across devices and software products, these generative tools empower users with unprecedented intuitive knowledge manipulation abilities.

Through conversational prompting portals that often replicate machine sentience (human-like discussion and content creation), users can not only create knowledge products (like essays, poems and even song lyrics), but they can also explore ideas and concepts at a level that surpasses the best scholars.

AI in education

In an in-depth 2019 paper on South Africa’s ailing education system titled Struggling To Make the Grade, the International Monetary Fund noted the country’s systemic challenges.

Despite some improves, the paper noted that the country suffers from weak educational quality, despite high levels of spending.

In this climate, where AI speeds up research writing, ill-equipped students are often tempted to rely heavily on AI to write everything – from emails, essays, mathematical calculations, lines of code and even creative works, like song lyrics, poems and entire books – at the fraction of the time of human writers.

This is already breeding mixed reactions, exacerbated by AI regulation remaining unclear.

While some are championing this quantum leap in technology, critics are raising the alarm bells against the potential to displace workers in many fields.

Others also warn that learners are at risk of becoming complacent, using smart systems to take short cuts, crippling their natural learning.

Increasing AI spending

The horse has already bolted, and developers are releasing more AI tools with advanced features every day.

South African organisations are already preparing for a digital data-driven future, where professionals combined their own skills with smart-ready devices equipped with dedicated resources for evolving, personalised complex learning models.

Early adopters are taking advantage of procurement cycles to upgrade devices for key employees.

New laptops must now come with: Windows 11 Pro for optimal cybersecurity, 16GB DDR5 memory (or higher) for heavy applications, Intel 13th Generation (or higher) for advanced analytical core processing, Ryzen 8000 series (or higher) dedicated processing for AI business use, 256GB (or higher) solid state drive storage, and optional graphics card for design-oriented work.

Traditionally only 5-7% of the market would make these new technology upgrades.

Now, with the rapid rate of AI development means as much 12% of the market is taking the dive.

Most South African schools, however, are unlikely to make substantial investments yet.

As there aren’t enough teachers in the system and classes are overcrowded, teachers are so overwhelmed, they may not have the energy or the resources to conduct training on expensive new laptops.

The beauty of AI is its scalability

The same data-driven content generation, idea reflection or strategy mapping can be done on anything from a basic smartphone to a high-speed desktop computer.

Through integrated networks and multi-level encryption, the same application can exist across multiple instances at a scale and functionality that matches the device’s capabilities.

The same principles of multi-disciplinary logic, systems thinking and pattern recognition that define AI are seamlessly integrated, the only difference being device and application features.

Drawing from what is essentially the same knowledge map, digital assistants can engage with anyone, from a child to a professor, at a level of detail and complexity that suits the user.

In this way, teachers can facilitate specialised focus to each student, stimulating deeper interest and understanding.

Data analysis offers invaluable insight into student progress and smart multi-modal systems help teachers make optimal decisions.

Administrative tasks (attendance, grading) can be facilitated by digital tools and specialised intelligent tutoring systems can be gradually introduced, fostering area-specific problem solving rather than merely giving out answers.

Inclusive access

This ability to scale at will is a game changer, especially for the most poverty-stricken areas.

Far-flung rural areas have long lagged in technology adoption due to investment and infrastructure access gaps.

The proliferation and increasing affordability of solar power systems means even the most remote locations can gain access.

Whether through standard chat apps – now with built-in AI chat assistant functionality – or specialised in-class devices, teachers can begin using AI to plan lessons, address behavioural issues or even more personal issues.

Translation systems can overcome language barriers and assistive technology can support disadvantaged groups and deliver more inclusive learning platforms.

Everyone from children to the elderly can find some use for AI, and with more people on board, South Africa can begin closing learning, skills and academic gaps in a truly holistic way.