4 African storytellers chosen for the 2025 AuthenticA Series Lab

In a highly competitive selection process, four African storytellers—Gamel Apalayine (Ghana), Joladé Olusanya (Nigeria/UK), Mona Ombogo (Kenya), and Reem Morsi (Egypt/Canada)—have been chosen for the 2025 AuthenticA Series Lab.

Left to right: Gamel Apalayine (Ghana), Reem Morsi (Egypt/Canada), Mona Ombogo (Kenya), Joladé Olusanya (Nigeria/Uk)

The Realness Institute in partnership with The StoryBoard Collective and the Canada Media Fund ,has announced the four African participants for the 2025 AuthenticA Series Lab for the fourth edition of the programme, which gives screenwriters a unique opportunity to shape their original ideas into episodic storytelling across any genre.

Equipping writers with industry-standard tools

AuthenticA aims to ensure that upon completion of the programme, participants will have professionally developed pitch decks, their pilot scripts, and a series “Bible” to support their proposals for funding and support - in line with international standards.

All intellectual property rights in the material developed will remain with the respective writer.

The dynamic programme kicks off with an 8-day in-person residency in the Western Cape, South Africa (Coot Club, based in Stanford) from 3 to 10 September this year, followed by online sessions until mid-December.

The second in-person residency takes place in Geneva, Switzerland, from 19 January to 19 March 2026.

The final residency will take place in Lille, France, from 20 to 27 March 2026, where they will pitch their projects as part of the African Series Pitch at the Series Mania Forum in Lille, France, Europe’s largest co-production series market and festival that attracts talent scouts, sales agents, broadcasters, investors and distributors.

The 2025 cohort

“Through AuthenticA, we are proud to support African storytellers whose diverse voices and bold stories strengthen the global conversation and connect us with international audiences,” says the founder of The StoryBoard Collective, David Rimer.