    Marketing & Media

    AuthenticA Series Lab spotlights Africa's rising screenwriting talent at Series Mania Forum

    The AuthenticA African Series Pitch, at Series Mania Forum, will showcase three African writers and their projects to the global television industry on 25 March.
    26 Mar 2025
    26 Mar 2025
    AuthenticA Series Lab spotlights Africa's rising screenwriting talent at Series Mania Forum

    The writers and their projects

    Mlilo Mpondo (South Africa) - Comedy-drama project: Women from the 13th Floor

    South African Mlilo Mpondo has had her work published by major media outlets such as Daily Maverick, ELLE Magazine, Marie Claire, and The Guardian (UK).

    Her fearless storytelling tackles, with intense energy, themes of identity, heritage, and being a woman.

    Her debut novel, Things My Mother Left Me (Blackbird Books), has solidified her reputation as a bold and authentic voice in African literature.

    Talemwa Pius (Uganda) - Western: Mad Bounty and The Midnight Gun

    Talemwa Pius is a Ugandan screenwriter and director whose short film Engaito (2021) was awarded at the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) in Lagos, Nigeria.

    A graduate of the Multichoice Talent Factory Academy and the New York Film Academy’s Short Form Storytelling Workshops, he holds a bachelor's degree in industrial and fine arts from Makerere University Kampala.

    In his work, he explores different genres to break and challenge African stereotypes.

    Tony Koros (Kenya/USA) - Comedy: Money Town

    LA-based Kenyan Tony Koros is a 2021 Sundance Screenwriters and Directors Lab Fellow, and a recipient of a number of film grants including from the Tribeca Film Institute, and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

    His latest short film, Tithes & Offerings premiered in competition at Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival 2019 and was distributed by CANAL+.

    His previous short films have screened at over 70 international film festivals where he has won numerous awards.

    He holds an MFA in Filmmaking from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts (2018).

    AuthenticA Series Lab and partnership

    Cape Town-based, Realness Institute, with the support of the Series Mania Forum, and Canada Media Fund has been working with the three writers for the past six months in the AuthenticA Series Lab, a training programme for African screenwriters that combines online workshops, masterclasses with industry professionals, and residencies in South Africa and Switzerland.

    The writers have been working with a mentoring team of creative producer Mehret Mandefro and script consultant Selina Ukwuoma who also co-designed the program. “Creating dedicated spaces where African screenwriters can explore their voice and refine their craft, supported and uninterrupted is not just valuable - it’s essential for Africa to determine her future,” said Mandefro.

    Mentor Selina Ukwuoma added, “Through AuthenticA, the writers have had the time and support to nurture both their creative and professional development. They come to Series Mania with a strong sense of who they are and what they have to offer the international market. And it’s fire. They will set the world alight!”

    "After seeing their stories develop from Cape Town to Geneva, we are excited to see the three scriptwriters on stage. Each of these stories, in its own way, truly embodies what AuthenticA stands for—bringing authentic stories to life," added David Rimer, founder of The StoryBoard Collective

    "Series Mania Forum provides an international platform for talented voices from Africa. I'm thrilled that, through this partnership with Realness, we can help them connect with partners and bring their projects to life," said Francesco Capurro, Series Mania Forum director.

