Michelin's R650k donation boosts operations of 5 South African NPOs

Michelin's Care in Action programme has given the tyre manufacturer's employees the opportunity to make a difference by nominating their favourite non-profit organisations (NPOs) to receive the company's support.

Image: Dheshan Naidoo (Michelin), Elmarie Roberts (Michelin HR Director), Jenny Taylor (Edu Fun), Sandra Gutura (Michelin), Thobeka Pule (Michelin) and Alecia Modise (Michelin)

The five selected NPOs - People Matter Foundation (PMF), Edu-Fun, Teddy Bear Foundation, Mashup Community Development, and Umusa Nothando - each received an initial donation of R60,000, followed by another R70,000 in December. In total, Michelin gave away R650,000 to five deserving NPOs across the country.

Pastor Phindi Mathebula, co-founder of PMF, highlighted the significance of Michelin's contribution, stating, "Michelin's generous donation enables us to extend our reach and provide essential assistance to those in need. With this support, we can continue our mission of creating a safer and brighter future for our communities."

Similarly, representatives from Edu-Fun, Teddy Bear Foundation, Mashup Community Development, and Umusa Nothando echoed their appreciation, outlining plans to utilise the funds to expand their programmes and initiatives. From enhancing education and literacy to addressing child welfare and community development, these donations will enable these organisations to make a tangible difference in the lives of those they serve.

Ursula Pienaar, transformation manager at Michelin, shed light on the decision to extend the donation from R60,000 to R130,000: "After witnessing the invaluable work of these NPOs and understanding the pressing needs they face, we felt compelled to increase our contribution. This decision reflects our ongoing dedication to fostering meaningful change and empowering those in need."

Looking ahead, Michelin remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting NPOs across the country. Ursula Pienaar emphasised the company's plans to "go bigger and better" this year, with initiatives aimed at expanding their support network and reaching more communities in need. Through continued collaboration and partnership, Michelin aims to create a brighter and more inclusive future for all.