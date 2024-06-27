Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Inaugural SME South Africa Funding Summit brings insight and solutions to entrepreneurs
The event will touch on compliance, types of funding, how to be funding ready, knowing when and where to scale, and how to navigate the complexities of the funding environment. The topics are relevant to businesses from all the industries across South Africa.
Entrepreneurs who have South African businesses that have been operating for more than a year is encouraged to attend.
“This is the perfect event for established businesses looking to raise funds to grow their business. Whether you scale your capacity, dive into new business or product development, and validating your innovative product, entrepreneurs can learn from carefully selected speakers,” says Gcina Madonsela, business development executive at SME South Africa and programme director for the SME South Africa Funding Summit. “Our goal is to bridge the gap between entrepreneurs and the funding environment, offering them insight and guidance on the spot that will help them scale their businesses.”
What to expect at the SME South Africa Funding Summit
Attendees can expect to hear from successful founders and experts like Sheldon Tatchell, Donald Valoyi, Emmanuel Bonoko and Jade Kriel, with a keynote address by Velly Bosega, owner of Oak Ventures (SME South Africa) about the State of Small Business Funding in South Africa. There will also be a special appearance from Jane Sithole, deputy minister of Small Business Development.
Madonsela highlights that for tech enabled businesses that are curious to learn how to scale, this event is a must. “We are expecting over four hundred and fifty attendees at this exclusive event.”
The event will feature:
- Panel discussions with industry leaders and successful entrepreneurs
- Unique opportunities to connect with investors and peers
- Exhibits from a range of businesses that deliver solutions to SMEs
- Actional advice and tips about different types of funding
“This summit is not just an event – it’s a launchpad for SMEs to access the resources they need to thrive,” Madonsela concluded.
Limited tickets available
Tickets are now available for purchase. Early registration is highly encouraged, as space is limited.
Entrepreneurs can register via the SME South Africa Events page to secure their spot.
Sponsorships are also available for brands who want to leverage this bespoke event. The data-driven event will provide sponsors with the benefit of qualified leads, the opportunity to share their industry insights and receive guaranteed results to their networking.
- Inaugural SME South Africa Funding Summit brings insight and solutions to entrepreneurs14 Jan 11:51
- Leverage digital solutions with Mastercard’s free virtual workshop and SME South Africa27 Nov 16:20
- SME South Africa wins silver for Blogging Excellence at New Gen awards 202409 Oct 08:50
- SME South Africa is a finalist in 4 categories at the 2024 Next Gen Awards19 Sep 14:55
- Marketers, media agencies find value in a dedicated SME audience09 Sep 10:25