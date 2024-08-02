SME South Africa is a finalist in four categories at the 2024 Next Gen Awards

SME South Africa is excited for the Next Gen awards as this platform recognises excellence in marketing and business. Finalists in four categories, the leading business resource platform believes that participating in awards is an opportunity to drive innovation on a local digital publishing stage.

“The Next Gen awards are the most reputable industry awards in South Africa,” says Mr Velly Bosega, CEO of Oak Ventures (SME South Africa) at the news that the publisher has been named the finalist in four categories at the 2024 Next Gen Awards.

“There are only a few awards in South Africa that recognise publishers' and journalists' work. In times like these where our publishing peers are struggling, it is important to generate new ideas to move forward.

“We believe that the future of publishing can be preserved through innovation,” he says.

Awards such as the Next Gen awards is a celebration of agencies and client teams who build extraordinary campaigns and products such as the MTN SME Hub that is a finalist in the Blogging Excellence by an Agency category.

SME South Africa is also finalists for the Most Innovative App Developed by an Agency for the SME Advice app. This will not be the first accolade that platform has received. In 2022, the platform, formerly known as Startwise, received the National Startup Champion Award from the NSBC’s Small Biz Awards.

SME Advice was the first in the market to connect entrepreneurs and experts with each other, with one goal in mind: to grow businesses.

“Entrepreneurs are the backbone of the economy and are always busy. That’s why we want to give them solutions that are affordable in the palm of their hands.

Mr Bosega explains that SME South Africa is the only platform that brings all kinds of entrepreneurs to one platform, be it solopreneurs, micro-businesses, small businesses, township-based entrepreneurs or medium-sized enterprises. Through the numerous free resources, product reviews and insightful articles, the publisher aims to empower their audience with everything they need to start, manage and grow their business.

Furthermore, the SME Brief platform, the newsletter-first publication from SME South Africa that brings thematic information and resources to entrepreneurs to start, manage and grow their businesses. The two categories are Best Online newsletter and Best Online Magazine Newspaper.

The award show takes place on Thursday, 26 September 2024.



