Form personal connections with customers through events and sponsorships

Clever brand positioning through event sponsorships helps connect clients and brands. These face-to-face connections drive value for both the event attendees and the sponsors. Not only are brands seeing the value behind this, but publishers like SME South Africa are seeing it too.

In an article recently featured in What’s New in Publishing, the Association of Online Publishers highlighted that the most surprising growth in the third quarter of 2024 was an 18.3% increase in sponsorship revenues. This trend has continued into 2025, and brands are preparing to join the boom.

The reason for this can be seen as brands seeing sponsorships bringing their diversity, equity, inclusion, belonging, and sustainability (DEIB/ESG) commitments to life through events.

Furthermore, it allows them to consolidate many small portfolios to focus on fewer, bigger opportunities. Data has shown that tent-pole activations (read events) deliver 35% higher ROI and 20% lower costs per engagement. Looking at the numbers shows that live events are a no-brainer.

Events drive connection between people

According to Velly Bosega, CEO of Oak Ventures (SME South Africa), events are a type of people-based marketing. As a digital marketing specialist, he explains why this is important. “Although digital media provides access to information, brands and their customers still need to connect on a personal level,” he shares. “There are still conversations that are better to have offline, and with the right event.”

With a personal approach to people-based marketing, an event such as the Funding Summit that SME South Africa is hosting in July, enables sponsors to customise their messaging to an audience of SMEs who are interested in funding.

“Our data-driven approach means that we are targeting the right audience at our Funding Summit. It is also not a free event, meaning that the attendees care enough about the topic to dedicate the day and the funds to attending.”

Bosega indicates that outside of the event, SME South Africa collects insight into who attendees are, understanding this audience even better and driving future campaigns. “Our sponsors have access to this data. On top of that, the return on investment that brands can expect is qualified leads that are looking for funding.”

SME South Africa wants to help SMEs become fundable. “We aim to solve this problem with our content, such as webinars, articles and free e-books. The Funding Summit is just an extension of that.” Bosega says that the summit will cover topics such as compliance and funding readiness, ensuring that both the business owner and the funder benefit from educating an interested audience in attending a specific event.

Meeting ESG goals through sponsorships

Sponsoring events is not a choice that occurs haphazardly. It takes strategic thinking and deliberate goal orientation. Recently, it was highlighted in the media that the change in consumer behaviour and rising expectations for social impact are driving the push towards event sponsorships. Consumers no longer want to associate with brands that don’t share their values.

Wise sponsors choose to align their brand with an event that addresses the same issues that their audience cares about. In this way, South African brands increase their visibility and strengthen their market positioning, receive ROI through event engagement and benefit from improved customer sentiment.

For SME South Africa’s Funding Summit, this cause is to help the backbone of our economy – SMEs – access funding that fuels their growth. “Since 2021, more than R85 million has been dispersed by our funding partners,” Bosega adds.

He continues to share that the long-term social impact of the summit is to provide access to capital and expert guidance through a platform that drives economic stability and development. “By helping businesses become fundable, we help our clients and our SME audience build a better future,” he concludes.



