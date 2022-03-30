Legends Barber founder Sheldon Tatchell named SA’s Entrepreneur of the Year

Sheldon Tatchell, founder of the Legends Barber franchise, has emerged as the top winner, securing the prestigious Overall 2024 Entrepreneur of the Year title at the 36th annual Business Partners Limited Entrepreneur of the Year awards.

The winners | image supplied

Following a meticulous selection process by an esteemed judging panel, he not only beat out a pool of over 600 entrants for the title, but 15 other finalists comprised of South Africa’s standout entrepreneurs too.

“Sheldon’s journey from local barber to business leader is a powerful testament to what can be achieved with tenacity and creativity. His dedication to uplifting others while growing his business makes him a worthy recipient of the Overall Entrepreneur of the Year award and an inspiration to up-and-coming entrepreneurs across South Africa,” says David Morobe, executive general manager for Impact Investing at Business Partners Limited.

From offering haircuts on a stoep in Johannesburg to franchising over 70 stores across Africa, Tatchell’s success story, while inspiring, has not been without its challenges. Just one year after launching his business, unforeseen circumstances forced it to shut down.

While this might have deterred many aspiring entrepreneurs, he came back stronger with the idea of providing mobile services. This paid off, leading to the relaunch of Legends Barber in Eldorado Park, the rapid expansion of the business in new locations, and the development of a haircare product range that is now sold at major retailers nationwide.

Even while leading a flourishing business, Tatchell has not forgotten his roots and still regularly offers free haircuts to those living in old age homes and on the streets. He also dedicates his time to mentoring the next generation of barbers and empowers local entrepreneurs in underserved communities by providing them with the tools and equipment they need to thrive.

Tatchell was one of seven winners honoured at this year’s awards ceremony for their achievements in the following categories:

Emerging Business Entrepreneur of the Year - Trudy Maleka, managing director of Ambesha Africa. Under her leadership, the proudly South African manufacturer and repairer of sustainable, custom-made patio furniture has seen a seven-fold increase in its employee count and expanded its operations from a 6m container to a 500m2 workshop.

Small Business Entrepreneur of the Year - Samantha Skyring, CEO of Oryx Desert Salt. Her widely recognised brand can be found on restaurant tables and in homes across South Africa, with an ever-growing international presence.

Medium Business Entrepreneur of the Year - Nompumelelo Madubedube, director at The San Hair. The business specialises in a diverse range of human hair products including wigs, weaves, extensions, and a dedicated line of weave care solutions.

Job Creator of the Year - Nqobile Valentia Veronica Mkhabela, founder and managing director of Siyanqobangamandla Engineering Services. With a workforce of 530, her company offers a broad spectrum of electrical, mechanical, and civil engineering solutions to a range of sectors, including manufacturing, construction, utilities, and public services.

Innovator of the Year - James Barrington Brown, CEO of NewSpace Systems. His cost-effective space component manufacturing and design firm is dedicated to supplying components to global space programmes and exports to over 33 countries across six continents and is focused on further expanding its market share.