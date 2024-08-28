Marketing & Media Digital
    Business Partners Limited appoints Hook, Line & Sinker

    Issued by Hook, Line & Sinker
    28 Aug 2024
    28 Aug 2024
    Business Partners Limited, South Africa’s leading small and medium enterprise (SME) financier, has appointed integrated marketing and public relations agency, Hook, Line & Sinker (HLS) to support with PR, content creation and social media services for two of its prestigious initiatives.
    With a vested interest in empowering entrepreneurs to build sustainable businesses in South Africa, Business Partners Limited has financed more than R23bn in capital, skills and knowledge over the last three decades towards building and supporting the country’s small and medium-sized business start-ups. The company has also been instrumental in shaping the entrepreneurial ambitions and growth of some of the country’s greatest success stories through its renowned awards and competitions.

    HLS will support Business Partners Limited across two initiatives simultaneously over the next year, namely the 36th annual Entrepreneur of the Year® competition and the invaluable SME Toolkit Business Plan Competition.

    Entrepreneur of the Year® rewards innovative entrepreneurs for exceptional contributions to the business landscape with over R2m in business support. By entering the Business Plan Competition, aspiring entrepreneurs can win industry mentoring around starting and growing a successful business, in addition to a substantial cash prize.

    HLS will leverage its media relations expertise and multifaceted digital capabilities to craft and amplify content across multiple touchpoints, including social channels and platforms. By doing so, the agency aims to showcase the crucial support that Business Partners Limited provides while empowering SMEs with the knowledge and resources needed to navigate both local and global challenges.

    “Much like the Protea, South Africa’s national flower, our nation’s entrepreneurs flourish in difficult conditions,” says David Morobe, executive general manager for Impact Investing at Business Partners Limited. “We look forward to partnering with HLS to heighten awareness and showcase the crucial role of SMEs in the economy while inspiring a new generation of business leaders.”

    Adam Hunter, managing director and head honcho at HLS, says he is looking forward to the powerful synergy the relationship promises to unleash. “It is exciting to enter a partnership with a client when you know that the work they do resonates strongly. HLS was registered as a business just six months before Covid, and it has faced severe trials and tribulations, from the pandemic to the global recession. If anything, this has taught our agency to be resilient and quick to adapt, something which has given us an inside view of what it takes to flourish in today’s business landscape. We look forward to doing what we do best to ensure Business Partners Limited has major impact on the SME ecosystem with long-lasting ripple effects.”

    For more information visit www.hooklinesinker.biz or follow HLS on social media Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

    Read more: Entrepreneur of the Year, Adam Hunter, business plan competition, Business Partners Limited, SME financing, Hook, Line & Sinker
    Hook, Line & Sinker
    Meet South Africa’s Best Small PR Consultancy of 2023. Innovative and award winning, HLS provides integrated PR & Marketing services to local and global power brands across Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. This is done by developing newsworthy and engaging content to HOOK audiences, selecting the best platforms & communications LINE, to deliver the ultimate campaign SINKER.
