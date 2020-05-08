Jobs Connect addresses talent acquisition challenges for Cape Town’s SMMEs

Small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs) are vital to South Africa's economy, employing 80% of the workforce and contributing over R5tn in turnover, as highlighted by the recent FinScope MSME SA 2024 Survey.

Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth, Alderman James Vos with the Optic Fleet team.

"For Cape Town’s SMMEs, finding the right skills is essential for growth. With Jobs Connect, I’m proud that we can bridge the gap between work-seekers and businesses who need the right talent to succeed," said the city’s mayoral committee member for economic growth, Alderman Vos.

Optix, a Woodstock-based fleet logistics company with 400 employees, is a standout example of how the programme is helping local businesses.

Within two months of posting their requirements on Jobs Connect, Optix received over 1,600 applications, shortlisted 100, and hired more than 30 Cape Town residents.

From large companies like Mr Price to smaller enterprises like CTP Cartons & Labels, a manufacturing group in Epping, over 400 businesses have benefited from Jobs Connect.

Currently, just under 100,000 Capetonians are registered on Jobs Connect, including new registrations from recent activations in communities like Manenberg.

"Unemployment is a deep challenge in our communities. For many, the costs of job hunting – up to R1,500 a month – are a significant barrier. Jobs Connect removes many of these obstacles, providing a streamlined, user-friendly and cost-effective platform.

"I’m grateful to all the Cape Town businesses using Jobs Connect to find local talent and contribute to our shared mission of creating economic opportunity and growth across the city," said Alderman Vos.

Job seekers can register at the Jobs Connect website and complete a literacy and numeracy assessment.

Businesses interested in finding talent can register as employers by contacting Leelyn Management at az.oc.nyleel@ofni or calling 021 558 1552.