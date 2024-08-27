Entrepreneurship SMEs
    New PR partnership: Business Partners Limited appoints HLS

    27 Aug 2024
    27 Aug 2024
    SME financier Business Partners Limited has appointed integrated marketing and public relations agency Hook, Line & Sinker (HLS) to support its PR, content creation and social media services for two of its initiatives, namely the 36th annual Entrepreneur of the Year competition and the SME Toolkit Business Plan Competition.
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    The Entrepreneur of the Year rewards innovative entrepreneurs for exceptional contributions to the business landscape with over R2m in business support. By entering the Business Plan Competition, aspiring entrepreneurs can win industry mentoring around starting and growing a successful business, in addition to a substantial cash prize.

    HLS says it will leverage its media relations expertise and digital capabilities to craft and amplify content across multiple touchpoints, including social channels and platforms. By doing so, the agency aims to showcase the support that Business Partners Limited provides.

    “Much like the Protea, South Africa’s national flower, our nation’s entrepreneurs flourish in difficult conditions,” says David Morobe, executive general manager for impact Investing at Business Partners Limited.

    “We look forward to partnering with HLS to heighten awareness and showcase the crucial role of SMEs in the economy while inspiring a new generation of business leaders.”

    Adam Hunter, managing director at HLS, says he is looking forward to the powerful synergy the relationship promises to unleash.

    “It is exciting to enter a partnership with a client when you know that the work they do resonates strongly. HLS was registered as a business just six months before Covid, and it has faced severe trials and tribulations, from the pandemic to the global recession.

    “If anything, this has taught our agency to be resilient and quick to adapt, something which has given us an inside view of what it takes to flourish in today’s business landscape.

    “We look forward to doing what we do best to ensure Business Partners Limited has a major impact on the SME ecosystem with long-lasting ripple effects.”

    Entrepreneur of the Year, Business Partners Limited, Hook, Line & Sinker
