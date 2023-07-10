SME South Africa wins silver for Blogging Excellence at New Gen awards 2024

“The New Gen Silver Award for Blogging Excellence is a significant milestone for MTN, as it validates the impact and success of the MTN SME Hub within a short period,” says Khululwa Mandlendoda, senior specialist in SME Marketing at MTN South Africa. “It underscores MTN's commitment to supporting the SME sector by providing valuable digital resources and recognises MTN as a leader in empowering entrepreneurs."

“It is an honour to be recognised among industry greats in the digital marketing and content space,” Mandlendoda smiled.

The MTN SME Hub is the brand’s online portal that provides strategic business content to SMMEs that help unlock their growth potential. It shows the brand’s commitment to quality content that contributes meaningfully to business growth.

SME South Africa has been working closely with MTN South Africa as their content marketing agency for over two years. “MTN chose to collaborate with SME South Africa because of their in-depth understanding of the challenges and needs of the SME market,” she stated. “SME South Africa has a proven track record of delivering strategic and relevant content to small businesses, which aligns perfectly with MTN's vision to empower SMEs with the right tools and information.

“The partnership leverages SME South Africa’s expertise in content creation and digital strategy, combined with MTN's resources, to create a dynamic platform that adds value to SMEs and promotes their growth.”

Mandlendoda adds that working with SME South Africa has been a positive and rewarding experience. “They are highly collaborative, responsive, and dedicated to achieving tangible outcomes. Their ability to take feedback and bring even our most ambitious ideas to life has been impressive. Their strategic insights and focus on performance-based results have helped shape the MTN SME Hub into a robust platform that delivers meaningful content and drives engagement with our SME audience. The results speak for themselves – within a short time, the platform has gained national recognition, proving the effectiveness of SME South Africa’s approach.”

SME South Africa is consistently at the forefront of digital marketing innovation. Mandlendoda highlights that they use a data-driven approach, combining fresh, strategic content with cutting-edge digital tools to reach and engage target audiences. “For the MTN SME Hub, they’ve helped create a content strategy that is not only informative but also highly relevant to the needs of SMEs. Their ability to adapt to evolving digital trends and consumer behaviours ensures that their clients, including MTN, stay ahead of the curve in providing digital-first solutions. Their innovative approach makes digital platforms more than just marketing channels – they become powerful resources for business growth,” Mandlendoda concluded.



