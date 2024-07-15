KZN, Mpumalanga regional winners for the 2024 Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards announced

The regional winners for KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga in the 2024 Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards have been announced, with media outlets in both provinces celebrating their achievements across the competition's 12 categories.

More than 1,200 entries were received from journalists around the country as they shared examples of their best work from the past year. Source: Supplied.

More than 1,200 entries were received from journalists around the country as they shared examples of their best work from the past year.

“As we commemorate 30 years of democracy in South Africa, we are reminded of the importance of media as the fourth estate that is crucial to our democracy. Ethical, independent and critical journalism holds those in power accountable and brings transparency to affairs that matter. Coinciding with 30 years of democracy, Vodacom South Africa celebrates 30 years of connecting South Africans and we are proud to be continuing our legacy of honouring excellence in journalism across a range of categories, recognising some of South Africa’s finest reporters and most newsworthy stories. Support for journalism remains paramount as the sustainability of journalism creates well-informed and connected societies,” said Takalani Netshitenzhe, Director for External Affairs at Vodacom South Africa.

Ryland Fischer, with more than 40 years of experience in the media industry as an editor, journalist, and columnist amongst other roles, is the convenor of the judging panel which includes, Arthur Goldstuck, Patricia McCraken, Professor Gilbert Motsaathebe, Neo Ntsoma, Collin Nxumalo, Jovial Rantao, Dr Elna Rossouw, Advocate Robin Selwal and Obed Zilwa. “New enthusiasm was brought to the judging panel with the addition of former SABC veteran Manelisi Dubase and experienced broadcast journalist Portia Kobue, and we thank them for their dedication in assisting with identifying the country’s top media talent.”

The regional winners, who each received R5,000 are:

Live reporting/ breaking news – Jayed-Leigh Paulse with contributor Thulani Ngcobo from SABC for body of work “Richards Bay Port Terminals crisis deepens”

Investigative – Carol Albertyn Christie with contributors Govan Whittles and Nicky Troll from Carte Blanche for “Royal AM. Musunduzi's Own Goal & Shauwn Mkhize: Clean Sheet”

Opinion – Lee Rondganger from IOL for “Game of Thrones: How Jacob Zuma and uMkhonto weSizwe Party are positioning themselves as kingmakers”

Lifestyle – Jayed-Leigh Paulse with contributors Justine Robilliard and Japan Mathebula from SABC for “TIME IS BRAIN: A look at the Increase of strokes in South Africa”

Features – Chris Makhaye from Daily Maverick for “Assassination nation – political contract killings escalate in KZN as hitmen are offered ‘job after job’”

Photography – No winner

Sport – Mervyn Naidoo from Independent on Saturday for “Joy as city woman makes around-the-world sailing history”

Financial and Economics – Lyse Comins from Mail & Guardian for “People lured by fake ads lose savings”

Politics – Joint winners, Soyiso Maliti from News24 for “Exclusive: KZN govt scrambles to poach funds from several programmes to host R20m SAMAs extravaganza” and Sakhiseni Nxumalo from Sunday Times for “KZN ‘rally queen’ shopping around to see who will win her vote”

Sustainability – Sakhiseni Nxumalo from Sunday Times for “Floating powership’s game farm is a load of greenwash”

Innovation in journalism – Soyiso Maliti from News24 for “Killing Councillors”

The Young Journalist nominee for the KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga region went to Prashalan Govender from The Witness who will compete for the national Young Journalist of the Year Award.

The national awards will be announced on 7 November at an awards ceremony where national category winners will receive R10, 000, and the overall Vodacom Journalist of the Year titleholder R100, 000.