How to prepare for deepfakes – South Africa’s new digital threat

Deepfakes are not just a technological novelty—they are a real and growing threat to South Africa’s digital security with terrifying implications for South Africa’s democracy, economy, and personal reputations.

Boland Lithebe, security lead for Accenture, Africa, examines the terrifying implications of deepfakes for South Africa’s democracy, economy, and personal reputations (Image supplied)

Think about waking up to a video of the President announcing a national emergency that never happened or a CEO admitting to fraud.

In today’s digital world, deepfakes make such scenarios increasingly possible.

Deepfake technology uses AI to manipulate videos, images, and audio to create hyper-realistic but entirely false content.

While it started as a novelty, it has quickly become a major cybersecurity risk. In South Africa, where misinformation already spreads rapidly on social media, deepfakes could amplify political unrest, financial fraud, and reputational damage.

The ease with which fake videos can be created makes it difficult for the public to distinguish between real and false information, further eroding trust in institutions and media.

With local government elections approaching, deepfakes could be weaponised to spread false narratives, influence voter sentiment, or discredit political figures.

Given South Africa’s history of political tensions, the potential for chaos is high if fake videos of leaders making inflammatory remarks or policy announcements go viral.

Cybercriminals use deepfakes to impersonate executives, authorise fraudulent transactions or mislead investors.

A well-executed fake video of a bank CEO announcing financial distress could trigger panic and economic instability.

Imagine a fake video showing a business leader or celebrity making offensive statements.

By the time the truth is revealed, the damage is already done.

Businesses must prepare for this new wave of digital threats to their reputation.

How to mitigate deepfake impact

Deepfakes are here to stay, but we can take steps to mitigate their impact.

Companies and media houses must use AI-powered verification tools to analyse videos and detect manipulations before they spread.

The public must be educated on how to identify deepfakes. Schools, businesses, and government agencies should run awareness campaigns to help people critically assess digital content.

South Africa’s cyber laws must be updated to address deepfake crimes specifically, ensuring legal consequences for those who create or distribute harmful content.

Social media platforms must take responsibility for detecting and removing deepfakes, working with government agencies to curb disinformation.

Business leaders, policymakers, and the public must act now to strengthen defences against this emerging menace.

The time to prepare is before—not after—the first major deepfake crisis shakes the country.

The question is no longer whether deepfakes will affect South Africa, but how well we are prepared to deal with them. Are we ready?