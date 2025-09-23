Cassava, Accenture partner to drive sovereign AI cloud adoption in Africa

Cassava Technologies has entered a strategic collaboration with Accenture to expand sovereign artificial intelligence (AI) cloud solutions across Africa.

The initiative will leverage Cassava’s GPU-as-a-service (GPUaaS), hosted in its secure data centres and powered by Nvidia AI infrastructure.

Accenture will deploy its AI Refinery platform and related technologies to design sovereign AI solutions that allow organisations to process workloads and data within national borders in line with regulatory requirements.

Cassava will first launch the service in South Africa before extending it to Egypt, Kenya, Morocco and Nigeria. The rollout is supported by Cassava’s pan-African, high-speed fibre network, which connects its energy-efficient data centres to deliver ultra-low-latency AI computing capacity.

Ahmed El Beheiry, CEO of Cassava AI, said the partnership marks a step towards ensuring Africa can compete in the AI era.

“With our GPUaaS, Cassava will drive the continent’s AI revolution by allowing businesses to access compute power based on their individual needs. This partnership will strengthen data governance, drive practical AI adoption across key industries, and ensure we provide African solutions for African challenges,” he said.

Mauro Macchi, CEO of Accenture for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, said the collaboration would enable organisations to adopt AI with confidence.

“With our experience in sovereign cloud and AI, Accenture will help Cassava deliver secure, scalable sovereign AI solutions and reimagine its operations. Together, we will enable organisations across Africa to unlock new ways to create value,” he said.

The companies said the solutions will integrate African context, languages and cultural nuances, with applications for industries such as financial services, mining, telecommunications, agriculture and healthcare.

Cassava confirmed it will continue investing in infrastructure, scalability, and compliance to support the commercialisation of the sovereign AI platform.