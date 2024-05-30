Industries

    #BehindtheSelfie: Anke Nel, head of group media strategy at Rapt Creative

    Aa-isha HassiemBy Aa-isha Hassiem
    30 May 2024
    30 May 2024
    This week we sit down with Anke Nel, the head of group media strategy at Rapt Creative.
    Anke Nel. Image: Supplied.
    Anke Nel. Image: Supplied.

    BizcommunityWhat are four words that describe your professional journey so far?

    Collaborative, resilient, interrogative and humble.

    What drew you to this line of work?

    Growing up, I would often watch my mom as she delivered the 8pm news live on air from the studio. 

    Those moments, sitting in the studio and observing her professionalism and dedication, left a lasting impression on me during my formative years and ultimately grew my passion for media as a whole.

    What, in your opinion, are the three most important keys to maintaining client relationships?

    1. Honesty. 
    2. Consistency. 
    3. Immersion.

    As a team leader, what’s the secret to ensuring the happiness and success of your team?

    • Each individual/team member should feel they have a voice. 
    • Sharing the workload and jumping in when guidance is needed. 

    John Maxwell describes it perfectly: "The pessimist complains about the wind. The optimist expects it to change. The leader adjusts the sails.”

    What are you currently streaming/reading/listening to?

    I love reading!

    Currently, I am reading Originals: How Non-Conformists Move the World by Adam Grant.

    What’s the most interesting trend in the media world right now?

    We all know AI and AR are on the hot list, but there’s an increase in demand for audio content podcasting/streaming, which offers an immersive experience for any individual. 

    It’s also highly relevant to audiences and measurable.

    Who inspires you?

    I find inspiration from all human beings.

    I draw motivation and creativity from the diverse experiences, perspectives, and achievements of those around me. Their stories and actions ignite my passion and encourage me to strive for excellence.

    What do you hope to have achieved over your career?

    Making a positive impact, not just with the teams I work with but also contributing to the growth of a client’s objectives. 

    I want everyone to succeed and share in the joy of winning. 

    My passion is to break the barriers between media principles and simplify input for greater output.

    About Aa-isha Hassiem

    Content Assistant at Bizcommunity

