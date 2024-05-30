BehindtheSelfie: Anke Nel, head of group media strategy at Rapt Creative

What are four words that describe your professional journey so far?
Collaborative, resilient, interrogative and humble.
Growing up, I would often watch my mom as she delivered the 8pm news live on air from the studio.
Those moments, sitting in the studio and observing her professionalism and dedication, left a lasting impression on me during my formative years and ultimately grew my passion for media as a whole.
John Maxwell describes it perfectly: "The pessimist complains about the wind. The optimist expects it to change. The leader adjusts the sails.”
I love reading!
Currently, I am reading Originals: How Non-Conformists Move the World by Adam Grant.
We all know AI and AR are on the hot list, but there’s an increase in demand for audio content podcasting/streaming, which offers an immersive experience for any individual.
It’s also highly relevant to audiences and measurable.
I find inspiration from all human beings.
I draw motivation and creativity from the diverse experiences, perspectives, and achievements of those around me. Their stories and actions ignite my passion and encourage me to strive for excellence.
Making a positive impact, not just with the teams I work with but also contributing to the growth of a client’s objectives.
I want everyone to succeed and share in the joy of winning.
My passion is to break the barriers between media principles and simplify input for greater output.