EXCLUSIVE: Advertising as much about adaptability as it is about creativity

We need to focus on actions that move the needle on brand sentiment, strengthen brand equity, improve efficiencies at scale, and enable greater agility.

Anke Nel, HOD: group media strategy, Rapt Creative says campaigns today should be nimble, and ready to adapt swiftly

Campaigns today should be nimble, and ready to adapt swiftly.

It shouldn’t take two weeks to adjust if performance is missing the mark; responsiveness is non-negotiable in this fast-paced environment.

The emphasis should shift from vanity metrics to meaningful engagement. Rather than just aiming for high impressions or clicks, focus on creating ads that resonate deeply with audiences, spark conversations, and foster community.

Quality engagement builds brand loyalty, a factor often overlooked in favour of numbers that don’t necessarily translate to long-term value.

Storytelling

Not every platform will suit every message.

Rather than repurposing a one-size-fits-all ad across multiple channels, develop content tailored to the unique strengths of each platform and on that note, consumers crave authentic, relatable content.

Storytelling that aligns with your audience’s values and experiences has the power to build a more meaningful connection and keep your brand top of mind.

Use of consumer data

In a data-driven world, responsible and respectful use of consumer data is paramount.

As privacy concerns grow, there’s a fine line between personalisation and intrusion. Knowing the right time to show an ad, the relevant message to convey, and the proper context to frame it in will create a positive brand experience.

Flexibility

A campaign launched today should have the flexibility to be tweaked, optimised, and even overhauled tomorrow if the metrics demand it. This agility can make or break a campaign’s success in today’s fast-paced environment.

Focus on the customer

Many brands fall into the trap of focusing on algorithm changes and platform quirks, but the focus should always come back to the customer.

Audience needs, desires, and behaviours should dictate strategy more than any platform's latest updates.

Invaluable insights and refine creative strategies

Most importantly, the culture of experimentation and A/B testing can bring invaluable insights and refine creative strategies.

Whether it's testing ad formats, messages, audiences, or placements, a systematic approach to experimentation can uncover hidden opportunities and optimize campaign performance.

Advertising is as much about adaptability as it is about creativity.