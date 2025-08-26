Women'sMonth: The accidental path that led Priscilla Young to real estate stardom

From teacher and lawyer to Tyson Properties’ 2025 national agent of the year, Priscilla Young’s journey shows how resilience, relationships, and community spirit define real estate success. Join us now as we unpack the path to her achievements.

Priscilla Young - top agent nationally at Tyson Properties.

How have women helped shape or redefine the way the property industry operates?

Women are very intuitive. We tend to be more personable with good interrelation skills and our intuition makes us more attuned to the different needs of the seller and buyer. This industry is all about understanding your clients and representing them fairly and with integrity.

I hear you entered the property sector almost by accident. Could you tell me more.

A friend suggested that I would make a successful real estate agent. I had studied to be a teacher and completed my law degree and honestly, I had not considered real estate as a profession. I decided to give it a try, the bug bit and I completed the various qualifications for the industry.

I really enjoyed the numerous aspects of the job and relished the feeling of satisfaction when I was able to conclude a sale to a happy buyer and seller and watch families begin their new journeys in their new homes. We did a couple of sales in Upper Claremont and Kenilworth, however at the time, I’d just married the love of my life and ended up exploring other opportunities.

But, property found me again. Drawing on my expansive management background I became the managing director of a property company. About six-and-a-half years ago, I was headhunted to join Tyson Properties for the launch of the group’s Cape Town’s Southern Suburbs office. It was a perfect match, as the company offered me more than a job. It was an environment that allowed me to grow, lead, and thrive.

To what do you attribute most of your success?

My husband, Colin. He helps to provide the stability that enables me to focus on my career. But In a market like Constantia, where competition is fierce and networks are key, ties with community also give me my edge. I walk my dogs every morning, have coffee locally, and I am deeply involved in the area. From helping people to rescuing animals, I love being part of the community.

The cornerstone of any success, however, is relationships. This is not a one-day game. Ours is a five-day cricket match … at least. You’ve got to build trust, be consistent, and follow up. Many agents drop the ball after the deal is signed, but it’s the follow-through that earns you the dinner-party referrals and long-term success.

Is there anyone in particular you'd like to credit?

My business partner Sam van Zyl is my oxygen. Our partnership is built on complementary strengths: Unlike Sam, I’m a bit of a technophobe. We play to our strengths and know where our weaknesses are. It’s the only way to deliver a full-service offering.

What guidance would you share with women who want to grow their careers in the property sector?

Preferably have some form of financial backing that will allow you to live comfortably while you build your reputation, brand awareness and collect stock.

Get to know your trade, focus on the basics, grow your network and do the hard work like the canvassing.

Stay the course, have perseverance, ensure you have a long term vision – understand it’s not a one-day game it can take years to build a credible reputation.