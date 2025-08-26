South Africa
    Final Nissan GT-R R35 rolls of production line

    It is the end of an era. The final Nissan GT-R R35 has just rolled off the production line in Japan.
    26 Aug 2025
    This marks the end of an 18-year journey since this version first went on sale. About 48,000 units were sold during this prolonged production run.

    The very last car is a Premium edition T-Spec, finished in Midnight Purple and is heading to a customer in Japan, which is the last market in the world to still offer this model.

    Not many cars in this day and age can boast an 18-year lifespan. Nissan managed to do this with its halo model as the R35 GT-R was continually evolved throughout each model year, as opposed to having a midlife refresh. Its shape remained unchanged throughout that time.

    Another constant was the VR38DETT twin-turbocharged V6 engine that delivered its power through an all-wheel-drive system.

    Continue reading on Double Apex...

    Source: Double Apex

    Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

    Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/
