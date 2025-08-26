South Africa
Automotive Dealers
    Volkswagen launches new Tayron SUV in SA

    Volkswagen has made the all-new Tayron available for sale in South Africa following its premier at the Volkswagen Indaba earlier this year.
    26 Aug 2025
    Positioned between the Touareg and Tiguan, the Tayron is a seven-seater SUV engineered and built in Wolfsburg, Germany. Several technologies first developed for the Touareg have been adapted for the Tayron, including IQ. Light HD matrix headlights and pneumatic 10-chamber massage seats.

    At 4.79m long, the Tayron features LED headlights and a full-length rear LED bar with illuminated Volkswagen badges. Its interior uses high-quality finishes, including ArtVelours Eco microfibre and illuminated trims, depending on the derivative.

    The Tayron launches in three equipment lines: Base, Life, and R-Line.

    - Base: Five-seater, Eco LED headlights, Park Assist, Blind Spot Monitor with rear traffic alert, 12.9-inch infotainment, Adaptive Cruise Control with Front Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, 18-inch Bologna alloy wheels.

    - Life: Seven-seater with three-zone automatic air conditioning, nine airbags, driving experience control, digital instruments, App-Connect Wireless, Light Assist, illuminated logos front and rear.

    - R-Line: Sports-oriented variant with Varenna leather seats, aluminium-look trims, individual bumpers, 19-inch Coventry alloy wheels, LED Plus headlights, 3D LED tail clusters with dynamic indicators, and 30-colour interior lighting. Optional Black Style, Leather, Navigation Infotainment, and IQ packages allow further customisation.

    Standard assist systems across all derivatives include adaptive cruise control, lane keeping and lane change systems, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, rear-view camera, and an exit warning system that alerts occupants to approaching traffic when opening doors.

    The Tayron is powered by a 1.4 TSI 110kW engine paired with a seven-speed DSG transmission, delivering 250Nm of torque between 1,500–3,500rpm.

    Retail prices

    • Tayron Base DSG: R811,800
    • Tayron Life DSG: R853,800
    • Tayron R-Line DSG: R899,900

    Warranty and service cover include a three-year/120,000 km warranty, five-year/90,000 km EasyDrive Service Plan, and a 12-year anti-corrosion warranty with 15,000km service intervals.

