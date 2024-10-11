Finance Insurance & Actuarial
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

eQvestSAICAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Insurance & Actuarial News South Africa

MADE POSSIBLE BY:

More Loeries

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Coronation lists seventh AMETF on the JSE

    11 Oct 2024
    11 Oct 2024
    Coronation Fund Managers has listed the Coronation Global Opportunities Equity Prescient Feeder Actively Managed Exchange Traded Fund (AMETF) on the Main Board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).
    Source: Coronation Fund Managers.
    Source: Coronation Fund Managers.

    Trading under the share code, COGOE, the AMETF will provide on-market investors with access to a portfolio of global equity managers with a developed market bias. The benchmark of this fund is the MSCI All Country World Index.

    "Our objective is to give investors access to some of the best global equity fund managers, each selected based on their long-term track record, philosophy and quality, via a single portfolio,” said Pieter Koekemoer, head of personal investments at Coronation.

    “This AMETF concludes our initial listing focused on our global strategies, giving clients who prefer on-market investing easy access to our well-established range of expertly managed international investment opportunities, ranging from a dollar-based managed income fund through risk-profiled allocation funds, to global and emerging market equity funds.”

    The Coronation Global Opportunities Equity Fund will provide investors access to a diversified portfolio of equity funds that has exposure to a range of different countries, industries and fund-manager styles.

    Expanding investment opportunities

    This listing comes on the heels of Coronation Fund Managers’ recent launch of their first AMETF portfolio back in August 2024. The current suite of six AMETFs provides investors with access to global and emerging market equity opportunities, each tailored to capture distinct market advantages through their unique investment strategies.

    “As the largest stock exchange in Africa, the JSE plays a crucial role in facilitating entry into both local and global markets. We welcome innovative products that offer investors an opportunity to further diversify their portfolios in a cost-effective manner, while providing improved access to capital,” said Adèle Hattingh, manager: business development and exchange traded products at the JSE.

    Following the introduction of a raft of amendments to its listing regulations to cut red tape and improve efficiency, the JSE has seen an increase in the number of issuers that have listed securities such as Actively Managed certificates (AMCs), Actively Managed Exchange Traded Funds.

    The listing of the Coronation Global Strategic USD Income Prescient Feeder AMETF increases the number of ETFs listed on the JSE to 110 with a market cap of R182.4bn.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz