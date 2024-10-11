Coronation lists seventh AMETF on the JSE

Coronation Fund Managers has listed the Coronation Global Opportunities Equity Prescient Feeder Actively Managed Exchange Traded Fund (AMETF) on the Main Board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

Source: Coronation Fund Managers.

Trading under the share code, COGOE, the AMETF will provide on-market investors with access to a portfolio of global equity managers with a developed market bias. The benchmark of this fund is the MSCI All Country World Index.

"Our objective is to give investors access to some of the best global equity fund managers, each selected based on their long-term track record, philosophy and quality, via a single portfolio,” said Pieter Koekemoer, head of personal investments at Coronation.

“This AMETF concludes our initial listing focused on our global strategies, giving clients who prefer on-market investing easy access to our well-established range of expertly managed international investment opportunities, ranging from a dollar-based managed income fund through risk-profiled allocation funds, to global and emerging market equity funds.”

The Coronation Global Opportunities Equity Fund will provide investors access to a diversified portfolio of equity funds that has exposure to a range of different countries, industries and fund-manager styles.

Expanding investment opportunities

This listing comes on the heels of Coronation Fund Managers’ recent launch of their first AMETF portfolio back in August 2024. The current suite of six AMETFs provides investors with access to global and emerging market equity opportunities, each tailored to capture distinct market advantages through their unique investment strategies.

“As the largest stock exchange in Africa, the JSE plays a crucial role in facilitating entry into both local and global markets. We welcome innovative products that offer investors an opportunity to further diversify their portfolios in a cost-effective manner, while providing improved access to capital,” said Adèle Hattingh, manager: business development and exchange traded products at the JSE.

Following the introduction of a raft of amendments to its listing regulations to cut red tape and improve efficiency, the JSE has seen an increase in the number of issuers that have listed securities such as Actively Managed certificates (AMCs), Actively Managed Exchange Traded Funds.

The listing of the Coronation Global Strategic USD Income Prescient Feeder AMETF increases the number of ETFs listed on the JSE to 110 with a market cap of R182.4bn.