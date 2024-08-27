Coronation and FoodForward SA donates bulk food to OWL Haven Shelter

Coronation has joined forces with FoodForward SA (FFSA) for the handover of a month’s supply of food to the OWL (Ottery, Wetton, Lansdowne) Haven Shelter on 15 August 2024 as part of its ongoing donations to the food redistribution charity and its beneficiary organisations.

Residents of the O.W.L (Ottery, Wetton, Lansdowne) Haven Shelter at teatime

OWL Haven Shelter for the homeless is a beneficiary organisation of FFSA and their residents also regularly volunteer at the FFSA food redistribution warehouse down the road. This special occasion follows on Coronation’s volunteers packing the food on Mandela Day at FFSA’s warehouse, just a few doors down in Lansdowne. Places like OWL Haven are a lifeline to many South Africans in need and need the public’s support. Ongoing donations from Coronation to FFSA provide vital resources to this organisation and many others like it.

Coronation Chief Operating Officer Llewellyn Smith serves shelter residents at tea time

Giving back: Coronation chief operating officer Llewellyn Smith serves the residents of OWL Haven Shelter in Lansdowne after making a food package donation of a month’s supply of food to the homeless haven. The donation is part of the investment company’s ongoing support for food redistribution organisation FoodForward SA and its beneficiary organisations, The food was packed by volunteers from Coronation and elsewhere at the recent special Mandela Day food packing event, also in Lansdowne. Smith said Coronation has been a funding partner to FoodForward SA for several years, because food security is one of the societal issues it feels most strongly about. The food security organisation distributes millions of tonnes of donated food to worthy beneficiary organisations all around the country every year.

Additional quote from Llewellyn Smith, COO at Coronation:

”In South Africa today, approximately 15% of families face the harsh reality of food insecurity, which means they do not have regular access to enough food. At Coronation, we recognise that economic inequality, poverty, literacy, and hunger are among the most urgent and interconnected societal issues facing our country. As a responsible corporate citizen, we believe it is our duty to support our communities in alleviating these challenges.

"This commitment is why we have proudly partnered with FoodForward SA, an incredible food redistribution organisation, for several years. Their work in bridging the gap between surplus food and those in need is essential in the fight against hunger. This year, in addition to our financial contribution to their food packing drive for Mandela Month, a team of our dedicated staff volunteered their time on 18 July to help pack food parcels.

"We are all aware that millions of South African households suffer during the winter months, when the need for nutritious food is even more critical. It is during times like these that support from companies like Coronation becomes crucial. Today, we are here to present a month’s supply of food to a very deserving beneficiary, the OWL Haven shelter for the homeless. You, OWL Haven, are a lifeline to this community, providing hope and sustenance to those who need it most.

"I am also inspired to learn that residents of this Haven volunteered to assist in packing food parcels. This act of solidarity and service embodies the true spirit of Ubuntu.

"We extend our heartfelt thanks to FoodForward SA for their outstanding work in ensuring that nutritious food reaches those who need it most. Together, we can make a difference and bring hope to those who face the daily struggle of hunger."



