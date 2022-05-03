Retail Food & bev. services
Food & bev. services News South Africa

    Coca-Cola Beverages Africa invests $50m in Namibia, boosting production capacity by 30%

    5 Nov 2024
    Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) has invested $50m in a new bottling line in Namibia, capable of producing 27,000 bottles per hour. This upgrade will increase the plant’s output capacity by 30% and stimulate growth throughout the company’s value chain.
    Honourable John Mutorwa, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Works and Transport, cuts the ribbon at $50m PET line launch in Windhoek. L-R: Sunil Gupta CCBA CEO, Pottie De Bruyn CCBA in Namibia General Manager, Hon John Mutorwa, Hon Lucia Iipumbu, Gabriel Gabriel Manufacturing Director CCBA in Namibia. Source: www.africa-newsroom.com

    The investment also includes the installation of a water treatment plant with water recovery technology, designed to reduce water consumption. Additionally, the integration of advanced technology, including artificial intelligence, will require skills training for employees, contributing to the development of a future-ready workforce for both the business and the country.

    “We’ve ensured that this production line goes beyond output numbers,” said Pottie de Bruyn, general manager of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa in Namibia.

    “It’s about creating shared opportunities across the value chain. The increased production also provides a boost to local businesses that supply us with raw materials and services.”

    Sunil Gupta, CEO of CCBA, echoed the sentiment, adding, “This investment is a clear demonstration of our continued belief in the future of Namibia.”

    Gupta also highlighted CCBA’s broader goals.

    “As a customer-centric, digitally enabled, growth-driven business, we are committed to excellence across our value chain. Efficient operations allow us to offer faster delivery and superior service. This new production line is another step in our journey to achieve even greater levels of execution excellence.”

    Read more: Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, CCBA, water treatment plant
    Source: African Press Organisation

    APO is the sole press release wire in Africa, and the global leader in media relations related to Africa. With headquarters in Dakar, Senegal, APO owns a media database of over 150,000 contacts and the main Africa-related news online community.

    Go to: www.bizcommunity.com/PressOffice.aspx?cn=apogroup
    Let's do Biz