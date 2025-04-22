Coca-Cola Beverages Africa invests $14.9m in Malawi production capacity

Coca-Cola Beverages Africa Proprietary Limited (CCBA), through its subsidiary Coca-Cola Beverages Malawi Limited (CCBM), has invested $14.9m in a new production line in Lilongwe.

The new production line uses artificial intelligence (AI) to proactively identify and resolve issues before they cause stoppages, thereby minimising downtime and reducing costs. Source: www.africa-newsroom.com

This investment marks a significant advancement in CCBM’s production capacity, allowing it to produce bottled water and beverages bearing Coca-Cola’s trademarks as well as the local brand Sobo, all on the same line.

The line is capable of producing 19,200 bottles per hour in pack sizes ranging from 300ml to 2 litres. This increase in production will facilitate the export of beverages to Zambia.

The introduction of new technology has also created the opportunity for employees to be trained in new skills, contributing to the development of a future-ready workforce for both the business and the country.

Sunil Gupta, chief executive officer of CCBA said: “This investment in Malawi reaffirms the Coca-Cola system’s local approach - we produce locally, distribute locally and, where possible, source locally. Our value chain includes a significant number of businesses, many of them small and medium enterprises (SMEs).”

“This investment goes beyond numbers, it’s about creating shared opportunities across the value chain,” said Neil French, general manager of CCBM.

Gupta echoed the sentiment, adding: “This investment is a clear demonstration of our continued belief in the future of Malawi.”

Gupta also highlighted CCBA’s broader efforts: “As a customer centric, digitally-enabled, growth-driven business, we are committed to excellence across our value chain. Efficient operations allow us to offer faster delivery and improved service. This new production line is another step in our journey to achieve execution excellence.”