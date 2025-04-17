ESG ESG & Sustainability
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

SappiCyril Ramaphosa FoundationMpactThe Publicity WorkshopNext GenerationDY/DXFoodForward SATishala CommunicationsHOT 102.7FMYehBaby Marketing CreativesTrialogueLevergyUniversity of PretoriaAdopt-a-SchoolMotherland OMNiEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    ESG ESG & Sustainability

    Sappi Southern Africa launches 2024 Corporate Citizenship Report

    Gaining momentum on our sustainability journey
    Issued by Sappi
    17 Apr 2025
    17 Apr 2025
    Sappi Southern Africa launches 2024 Corporate Citizenship Report

    Sappi Southern Africa is proud to unveil its latest Corporate Citizenship Report, themed ‘Gaining Momentum’, reflecting the strides made in its sustainability journey. The report showcases impactful initiatives, success stories, and partnerships that highlight Sappi’s unwavering commitment to the nine prioritised Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), advancing a Just Transition and promoting inclusive economic growth and environmental stewardship.

    As a vital contributor to the South African economy and an anchor tenant in rural communities, Sappi’s sustainability efforts span multiple dimensions.

    Newly appointed CEO of Sappi Southern Africa Graeme Wild (right) accepting the symbolic baton from outgoing CEO Alex Thiel at a staff event.
    Newly appointed CEO of Sappi Southern Africa Graeme Wild (right) accepting the symbolic baton from outgoing CEO Alex Thiel at a staff event.
    Sappi Southern Africa launches 2024 Corporate Citizenship Report

    Highlights include:

    Pioneering climate action: Through climate-smart forestry and responsible land management, Sappi has achieved remarkable progress in biodiversity enhancement, surpassing its strategic target with a 13% improvement in Important Conservation Areas (ICAs).

    Conserving biodiversity: Protecting 38,320 hectares of grasslands, wetlands, and forests, supporting critical biodiversity, including endangered species like the Long-toed Tree Frog.

    Empowering communities: Initiatives like Sappi Khulisa have uplifted over 4,000 small-scale growers, contributing over ZAR332.6 million to rural communities in 2024 alone. The Sappi Enterprise Supplier Development (ESD) programme ensured a procurement spend with SMEs amounting to over ZAR372 million and sustaining 1,502 jobs.

    Driving renewable energy: With 53% of energy sourced from renewables, and innovations like a 175 GWh renewable energy partnership and the Ngodwana Energy biomass project, Sappi continues to lead in advancing SDG7: Affordable and Clean Energy.

    Championing education: Through Early Childhood Development programmes, digital literacy, and vocational training, Sappi addresses inequalities in the education system, empowering youth with tools to thrive in a green economy, aligned with SDG4: Quality Education.

    Promoting circularity: By transforming woodfibre into versatile, biodegradable products and reducing landfill waste by 44% over five years, Sappi is advancing SDG12: Responsible Consumption and Production.

    Our investment in Early Childhood Development (ECD) programmes ensures a strong foundation for lifelong learning and development
    Our investment in Early Childhood Development (ECD) programmes ensures a strong foundation for lifelong learning and development
    By conserving biodiversity, we protect endangered species like the Long-toed Tree Frog.
    By conserving biodiversity, we protect endangered species like the Long-toed Tree Frog.

    This year’s report marks a significant milestone, as it is the last published under the leadership of Alex Thiel, outgoing CEO of Sappi Southern Africa. Reflecting on his tenure, Thiel shared, "Leading Sappi Southern Africa has been an extraordinary privilege. The achievements in this report are a testament to our team’s resilience, innovation, and commitment. I hand over the reins to Graeme Wild, confident in the bright future ahead."

    Newly appointed CEO Graeme Wild, poised to steer Sappi Southern Africa into its next chapter, expressed his vision for continued progress: "With the foundation laid by Alex, we aim to build greater momentum, harnessing the value of trees to create sustainable products that drive the circular economy. Together, as OneSappi, we will champion excellence and collaboration to ensure lasting impact."

    The Corporate Citizenship Report reflects Sappi’s legacy of leadership and collaboration, driven by innovative solutions and partnerships with organisations like WWF-SA, National Business Initiative, and academic institutions. From enabling rural development to producing world-class, eco-certified goods, Sappi continues to exemplify sustainable innovation in South Africa.

    Download the Corporate Citizenship Report to explore how Sappi is driving resilience, equity, and shared value: 2024SSACorpCitizenshipReport

    Read more: Alex Thiel, Sappi Southern Africa, Graeme Wild
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Sappi
    Sappi works closely with customer, both direct and indirect, in over 100 countries to provide them with the relevant and sustainable paper, paper-pulp and dissolving wood pulp products and related services and innovations.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz