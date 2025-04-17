Sappi Southern Africa launches 2024 Corporate Citizenship Report

Gaining momentum on our sustainability journey

Sappi Southern Africa is proud to unveil its latest Corporate Citizenship Report, themed ‘Gaining Momentum’, reflecting the strides made in its sustainability journey. The report showcases impactful initiatives, success stories, and partnerships that highlight Sappi’s unwavering commitment to the nine prioritised Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), advancing a Just Transition and promoting inclusive economic growth and environmental stewardship.

As a vital contributor to the South African economy and an anchor tenant in rural communities, Sappi’s sustainability efforts span multiple dimensions.

Newly appointed CEO of Sappi Southern Africa Graeme Wild (right) accepting the symbolic baton from outgoing CEO Alex Thiel at a staff event.

Highlights include:

Pioneering climate action: Through climate-smart forestry and responsible land management, Sappi has achieved remarkable progress in biodiversity enhancement, surpassing its strategic target with a 13% improvement in Important Conservation Areas (ICAs).

Conserving biodiversity: Protecting 38,320 hectares of grasslands, wetlands, and forests, supporting critical biodiversity, including endangered species like the Long-toed Tree Frog.

Empowering communities: Initiatives like Sappi Khulisa have uplifted over 4,000 small-scale growers, contributing over ZAR332.6 million to rural communities in 2024 alone. The Sappi Enterprise Supplier Development (ESD) programme ensured a procurement spend with SMEs amounting to over ZAR372 million and sustaining 1,502 jobs.

Driving renewable energy: With 53% of energy sourced from renewables, and innovations like a 175 GWh renewable energy partnership and the Ngodwana Energy biomass project, Sappi continues to lead in advancing SDG7: Affordable and Clean Energy.

Championing education: Through Early Childhood Development programmes, digital literacy, and vocational training, Sappi addresses inequalities in the education system, empowering youth with tools to thrive in a green economy, aligned with SDG4: Quality Education.

Promoting circularity: By transforming woodfibre into versatile, biodegradable products and reducing landfill waste by 44% over five years, Sappi is advancing SDG12: Responsible Consumption and Production.

Our investment in Early Childhood Development (ECD) programmes ensures a strong foundation for lifelong learning and development By conserving biodiversity, we protect endangered species like the Long-toed Tree Frog.

This year’s report marks a significant milestone, as it is the last published under the leadership of Alex Thiel, outgoing CEO of Sappi Southern Africa. Reflecting on his tenure, Thiel shared, "Leading Sappi Southern Africa has been an extraordinary privilege. The achievements in this report are a testament to our team’s resilience, innovation, and commitment. I hand over the reins to Graeme Wild, confident in the bright future ahead."

Newly appointed CEO Graeme Wild, poised to steer Sappi Southern Africa into its next chapter, expressed his vision for continued progress: "With the foundation laid by Alex, we aim to build greater momentum, harnessing the value of trees to create sustainable products that drive the circular economy. Together, as OneSappi, we will champion excellence and collaboration to ensure lasting impact."

The Corporate Citizenship Report reflects Sappi’s legacy of leadership and collaboration, driven by innovative solutions and partnerships with organisations like WWF-SA, National Business Initiative, and academic institutions. From enabling rural development to producing world-class, eco-certified goods, Sappi continues to exemplify sustainable innovation in South Africa.

Download the Corporate Citizenship Report to explore how Sappi is driving resilience, equity, and shared value: 2024SSACorpCitizenshipReport



