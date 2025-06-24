Agriculture Forestry
    Forestry sector webinar highlights career pathways for unemployed youth

    In celebration of Youth Month, South Africa’s forestry sector placed the spotlight on youth employment opportunities with the launch of the inaugural FSCC Youth Webinar. Hosted by the Forest Sector Charter Council (FSCC) in partnership with Forestry South Africa (FSA), the virtual event brought together public and private sector leaders to unpack how graduates and students can build sustainable careers in the country’s forestry industry.
    24 Jun 2025
    24 Jun 2025
    Source: Forestry South Africa
    Themed "Raise Your Hand to Be Part of the Discussion", the webinar focused on creating awareness around career prospects, bridging graduate skills gaps, and showcasing sector initiatives aimed at tackling youth unemployment.

    Forestry graduate employment programme

    Norman Dlamini, FSA’s director of business development, delivered the keynote address and presented the Forestry Graduate Employment Programme (F-GEP) – a sector-wide initiative tackling youth unemployment.

    Designed as a one-year enriched internship, F-GEP is aimed at improving the employability of unemployed forestry graduates while nurturing an entrepreneurial mindset.

    "It seeks to address critical skills shortages in the forestry sector. F-GEP prioritises graduates who show interest in pursuing scarce and in-demand skillsets," says Dlamini.

    Through a structured rotation model, participants are placed with industry experts across different areas of forestry operations, including:

    • Forest fire management
    • Forest engineering (wheels and mechanisation)
    • Forestry chemicals
    • Pests and disease control
    • Human resources within forestry environments

    The programme’s dual focus on skills development and enterprise creation makes it a unique intervention. “F-GEP goes beyond traditional internships,” explains Dlamini, adding that while internships expose students and graduates to a workplace, they do not necessarily make them more employable. "We assess individual graduates’ technical and interpersonal skills, close the gaps, and prepare them to be employable, entrepreneurial, and industry-ready."

    Stories that inspire

    Among the most memorable speakers were Sabelo Sithole, Managing Director of New Age Forest Solutions, and Eutricia Nkuna, FSCC research assistant, who shared personal stories of perseverance, growth, and initiative.

    Eutricia outlined the key attributes that enabled her to progress from an unemployed forestry graduate to a research assistant, while Sabelo emphasised the importance of proactively seeking out available opportunities.

    "The conversations were honest, relevant and inspiring," says Dr Blessing Karumbidza, coordinator of the Higher Certificate in Forestry at Tshwane University of Technology. "Eutricia’s story, in particular, will serve as a blueprint for others. I hope this webinar becomes a regular feature – quarterly, even – because the doors it opened must stay open."

    Recognising student engagement

    In a unique show of encouragement, FSA awarded R1,000 Cape Union Mart vouchers to the students who posed the most insightful questions during each of the six Q&A sessions.

    "In a small sector like ours, putting your hand up and speaking up can open doors," says Dr Katy Johnson, FSA communication manager and MC for the webinar. "We wanted to reward that confidence and help students realise that their voices matter."

    With strong engagement, compelling storytelling, and a renewed commitment to youth development, the FSCC Youth Webinar is set to become a cornerstone initiative in the sector’s transformation and enterprise development agenda.

