From waste to wealth: Celebrating Sappi’s #RecyclingHeroes on Global Recycling Day

Global Recycling Day, observed every year on 18 March, celebrates the vital role that recycling plays in preserving the planet for future generations. This year’s theme, #RecyclingHeroes , shines a spotlight on the individuals, organisations, and initiatives driving sustainable practices and empowering communities worldwide.

Among these heroes, Sappi’s ReFibre division – a small dedicated team - stands out as a trailblazer in transforming recycling into a powerful tool for economic and social upliftment.

As a global leader in paper production, Sappi takes a holistic approach to sustainability by integrating virgin fibre, recycled fibre, and bagasse – a sugar-processing byproduct – into its paper-making process. This approach not only conserves resources like water and energy but also reduces landfill dependency, methane emissions, and environmental degradation.

At the heart of Sappi's recycling success is its 100% outsourced business model, which relies on partnerships with over 40 private recycling, waste management companies and Corrugators in South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe. Among these, 24 are 100% Black-owned businesses, epitomising Sappi’s commitment to social transformation and shared value.

Sappi's ReFibre division has been a cornerstone of its efforts, sourcing pre- and post-consumer brown recovered paper to meet the stringent quality standards of the Paper Manufacturing Association of South Africa (PAMSA) and international certifications like PEFC/FSC. Beyond recycling, ReFibre is a beacon of hope and opportunity for communities, enabling SMEs to supply nearly 20% of Sappi's post-consumer paper needs, and in the process, providing livelihoods for more than two hundred people.

Empowering recycling heroes: Enterprise and supplier development

In 2018, Sappi's ReFibre began identifying and supporting SMEs to integrate them into the mainstream economy. Through initiatives like loaning baling machines and providing comprehensive business development support and a secured market, the programme has empowered 24 SMEs across South Africa, with Sappi’s capital investment into the companies amounting to R14m, to date.

These individual recycling companies now supply an average of 14,000 tons of post-consumer brown recovered paper annually to Sappi’s Tugela and Ngodwana Mills. Their efforts make a tangible impact in their communities in terms of poverty alleviation, job creation, and waste minimisation as they also collect and process other grades of recycled material like other recycled paper grades, and various grades of plastic and glass.

Further business support comes through development initiatives in cooperation with Sappi Enterprise and development department which enhance the competitiveness and sustainability of these SMEs. By equipping these businesses with skills, resources, and opportunities, Sappi ensures their success and compliance with South African laws and policies as well as sustainability by offering a secured market for post-consumer brown recovered paper.

"Integrating these SMEs into our operations has not only proven to be a successful model for securing the fibre we require but has also aligned seamlessly with our sustainability pillars – addressing the objectives of people, planet, and prosperity, “commented Frikkie Ueckermann, Sappi senior procurement manager: Sourcing.

"Since 2016, Sappi has been a tremendous help to ADDX Trading. They’ve not only helped us grow as a business but also given us the chance to create jobs. When we first started working with them, we only had two permanent employees. Now we’ve grown to six permanent staff, and two temporary workers, and we even support several informal waste collectors. It’s not just financially that we have excelled either – Sappi’s taught us so much about recycling and the environment, and we’re better for it in every way,” commented ADDX owner, Phumla Gamede.

Her words are echoed by Benjamin Jack Magongo from Africa Green-Earth Projects, who shared the following sentiments: “Sappi, your guidance and support have been the backbone of my success. From uplifting my rural waste reduction programme to teaching me vital skills in waste management and recycling, you’ve empowered me to grow and thrive. With your mentorship, I’ve built new opportunities, won awards, and connected with invaluable networks. Today, every achievement I hold is a testament to the unwavering support and wisdom you’ve shared. Thank you for helping me turn my dreams into reality."

Sappi Refibre’s story is a testament to how a well-crafted business model can drive sustainability and social upliftment. The people and SMEs involved in Sappi’s recycling initiatives exemplify this year’s #RecyclingHeroes theme, proving that recycling is not just about waste management – it is about shaping a greener, more equitable world and creating a better future for all.



