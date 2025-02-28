Making dreams a reality by supporting small business growth

An ability to visualise, design, and craft furniture is a talent that a young man in the Hlokozi area in KwaZulu-Natal has been honing into a meticulous craft over several years. He has combined his ability to design and create furniture with his hand skills to bring these designs to life through his carpentry skills, and he has been given a chance to grow his business thanks to support from Sappi’s ESD (Enterprise Supplier Development) team.

Mbali Tshabalala (procurement ESD), Jeremy Booysen (forestry manager: Highflats), Daniel Monyela (procurement ESD), Patrick Gcina Khumalo, Beryl Traoré (social impact lead) and Mark Barnardo (KZN Forestry GM)

This inspiring individual is Patrick Gcina Khumalo, the founder of Mercy Dream (Pty) Ltd, a determined entrepreneur, who has been building his carpentry and welding business against the odds. He first trained in carpentry, upholstery, and welding at the Elangeni College and started his enterprise in 2015. Recognising his resilience and potential, after being introduced to Sappi through its Abashintshi Youth programme, our ESD team equipped Gcina with the necessary tools and technical training to elevate his business. This included enrolling him in a professional welding programme in Durban, where he gained industry certification and advanced skills to expand his services.

Early in February 2025, Sappi officially handed over essential carpentry and welding equipment, including a container workspace, giving Gcina the resources to increase efficiency, take on larger projects, and contribute meaningfully to his community’s economy. Reflecting on this initiative, Mbali Tshabalala, procurement manager: ESD at Sappi, shared: "Seeing Gcina’s journey unfold has been truly inspiring. With the right support, he now has the opportunity to grow his business and create a sustainable future for himself and those around him."

An excited Gcina opening the new container he received from Sappi, which allows him new space for his business to thrive

Mark Barnardo, GM Forestry KZN, reaffirmed Sappi’s commitment stating: "We believe in creating real opportunities that uplift communities. This is what sustainable impact looks like – strategic support that empowers individuals and fosters long-term economic growth."

A grateful and emotional Gcina shared his perspective: "This support has transformed my business. The training and equipment have given me the confidence to take on bigger projects, build a better future, and even create jobs in my community."

But Gcina's story is just one part of Sappi’s broader ESD initiatives, as the company continues to invest in various programmes that drive entrepreneurship, skills development, and local economic empowerment. Sappi’s ESD strategy involves a structured approach to developing small and medium enterprises (SMEs), helping them become significant role-players in the economy. By identifying procurement opportunities for SMEs and providing capacity-building programmes, we enhance their marketability and effectiveness, supporting our vision of promoting sustainable development and empowering communities.

Beryl Traoré and Mark Barnardo from Sappi, handed over the tools and equipment in the new container workspace to Gcina Khumalo

Our initiatives extend beyond individual success stories. In addition to supporting entrepreneurs who provide services or products in the broader local economy, we also work closely with local SMEs who join our value chain as suppliers. In FY2024, our procurement spend with SMEs amounted to over R372m, surpassing our annual target by R250m and sustaining 1,502 jobs. Additionally, R57m was spent with SMEs by contractors through subcontracting arrangements, and a further R900,000 was invested in SME training and development interventions.

These efforts aim to accelerate South Africa's transformation into a more just and equitable society. By supporting SMMEs, we provide preferential payment terms, mentorship and coaching, technical and business skills training, and facilitate funding through financial institutions. Our goal is to unlock the full potential and entrepreneurial spirit of SMEs, ensuring their growth and success.

Stories like Gcina’s remind us that when businesses and communities work together, the impact is far-reaching and enduring. Our commitment to supporting SMEs and fostering local enterprise is a cornerstone of our vision to create greater opportunities for community members, especially youth, who demonstrate entrepreneurship, diligence, and drive in building their own businesses. This aligns with Sappi’s support for Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 1 and 8, which focus on ending poverty and promoting decent work and economic growth, as we continue to strive towards creating meaningful and lasting change in the communities where we operate.



