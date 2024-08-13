Strong female leadership will have a positive impact on the South African narrative

Despite the fact that South Africa is going through a significant political transition, our democracy remains a shining beacon of hope on a continent where a democratic process is desperately needed in many countries.

Professor Saritha Beni, director of the Mancosa School of Education (SOE)

This cannot have been achieved without the sacrifices made by strong political leaders who have fought hard to build our democracy. Among these were female leaders who paved the way for democratic change in South Africa and globally.

As we enter Women's Month, the highlight of which is Women's Day on 9 August, Mancosa feels that female leadership can still significantly contribute to the future of our democratic narrative.

Foundational leadership

Since 1994, South Africa has placed significant emphasis on education, the influence of strong female leaders in education, and the role that they can play in improving the South African narrative.

Professor Saritha Beni, director of the Mancosa School of Education (SOE) and the Director of Curriculum at Mancosa says this will only increase. "Female educators play a crucial role in society, impacting education, empowerment, and community development. They serve as role models, demonstrating the importance of education and professionalism. Leading classrooms and educational institutions empower young girls to pursue academic and career aspirations. Their involvement in education often leads to improved community social and economic conditions. They bring diverse perspectives to the curriculum, promoting inclusivity and comprehensive education," says Prof Beni.

She adds that it is exciting to see a change in the Ministry of Basic Education and that the new Minister, Siviwe Gwarube, should focus on enhancing teacher training and professional development as an imperative in her first tenure in charge. "The quality of education is intrinsically linked to the capabilities of our educators. Investing in ongoing professional development and training for teachers is crucial. Providing them with the latest pedagogical tools, methodologies, and support resources will enable them to deliver high-quality education and adapt to changing educational needs," says Prof Beni. She adds that she is confident that Gwarube's appointment will be a breath of fresh air.

The healthcare challenge

Another sector undergoing significant reform is South Africa's medical sector, which is plotting a path towards implementing the National Health Insurance (NHI).

Mehnaaz Olla, manager: Mancosa School of Healthcare (SoH), points out that it is imperative to focus on the NHI's benefits rather than its challenges. She adds that focusing on the impactful change that female medical professionals can make is also important.

"We need to encourage the development of more female leaders in the medical sector. Encouraging female participation in the medical sector is not just about filling roles; it is about nurturing future leaders who can bring diverse perspectives to the forefront of medical advancements and policymaking. Promoting gender diversity at all levels helps break down systemic barriers that still exist for women in healthcare, like limited access to leadership opportunities and workplace discrimination. While some areas of the healthcare sector, such as nursing, may have a high representation of women, it is crucial to continue supporting their advancement beyond the norm," says Olla.

Olla adds that, while strong male leadership should not be overlooked, it is essential to recognise women's unique insights and problem-solving approaches. “With qualities like resilience and perseverance, these female leaders can drive positive change within the healthcare system. Promoting diversity and inclusion will be crucial in the coming decade,” says Olla.

The tech imperative

Since the growth of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, technology has governed and administered almost every aspect of our lives.

Technology is taking centre stage in the South African narrative. As the country becomes more connected, statistics from a 2022 Interpol Report show that South Africa receives the third-highest number of cyber-attacks in the world and is the most targeted country in Africa.

The impact of this has been glaringly apparent over the past few months. At the end of June, hackers compromised the National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS), forcing public healthcare facilities to report test results manually. This occurred shortly after hackers targeted the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission's website as well as the website of the Government Employees Pension Fund. "We cannot ignore the importance of improving the country's cyber policies," says Trisha Govender, manager: Mancosa School of Information and Digital Technology (SIDT).

She adds that female skills play a crucial role in the tech industry by bringing diverse perspectives and approaches to problem-solving, innovation, and creativity. Women's strong communication and collaboration abilities enhance team dynamics and project outcomes. Additionally, their attention to detail and multitasking skills contribute to higher quality and efficiency in tech projects. Including female professionals helps create a more balanced and inclusive industry, driving better business results and fostering a culture of equality and respect.

"While there is a growing number of female professionals in the IT sector, there is still room for improvement. There needs to be an increased focus on skills development in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields from the foundation phases of education. This will go a long way in breaking down stereotypes and barriers. Supporting girls through engaging activities, role models, and an encouraging educational environment ensures they see tech careers as accessible and achievable, ultimately leading to a more diverse and inclusive tech industry. Additionally, companies should actively address and eliminate biases in hiring and promotion processes to create a more welcoming environment for women," says Govender.

She adds that strong female leaders can significantly shape the tech industry's future by driving innovation, fostering inclusive cultures, and mentoring the next generation of tech professionals. They can serve as role models, inspiring more women to pursue tech careers and demonstrating the value of diverse perspectives in leadership positions.

Taking the lead

Loshnee Bridgmohan, marketing manager: Mancosa, says that strong female leadership has played a central role in the company's development as one of the leading distance learning educators in the country.

"Female leadership in both education and marketing is crucial for fostering innovation and inclusivity within Africa. The Women of Mancosa offer distinct perspectives and approaches that propel our institution’s progress and cultivate a culture of creativity and empathy. Our female leaders are, knowingly or not, inspiring future generations, championing equality and empowering young minds across the continent. In marketing, we are leading the brand with authenticity and effectively connecting with Africa's diverse audiences and driving sustainable growth. Supporting and promoting female leadership is not only our commitment to equality but a strategic necessity for success in today’s evolving African landscape," says Bridgmohan.



