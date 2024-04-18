Industries

Marketing Company news South Africa

    iProspect dentsu South Africa triumphs at South Africa Smarties Gala Awards Ceremony

    Issued by Dentsu
    18 Apr 2024
    18 Apr 2024
    iProspect dentsu South Africa (SA) proudly announces its remarkable achievement at the Smarties Gala Awards Ceremony, where the company was were honoured for its exceptional contributions to modern marketing in South Africa. The event saw iProspect dentsu clinch several accolades across diverse categories.

    Among its achievements, iProspect garnered a gold and silver award in Brand Purpose Activism for Castle Lager and Social Impact while the agency received a bronze award for Castle Lite in collaboration with AB InBev. These campaigns exemplify iProspect's dedication to impactful storytelling. Additionally, the company's collaboration with Multichoice and Grid Worldwide earned it gold awards in Promotional Instant Impact and Lead Generation, showcasing its prowess in driving engagement and generating quality leads.

    Furthermore, the company's collaboration with AB InBev for the "Turning Waste into Nourishment" campaign received two gold awards and a silver award in Purpose Driven Marketing, demonstrating its commitment to creating campaigns with tangible social value. The “Turning worker’s day into a day of appreciation” campaign garnered a bronze award in the integrated ecommerce innovation category.

    Dentsu also made a mark with their NightVision AdTech, securing silver awards in both Experience Technology and Marketing Impact categories. NightVision is a global media first technology innovation that automatically – in real time - boosts investment into areas experiencing loadshedding, capturing a highly attentive mobile audience with minimal distraction - through API integrations and geo-fencing capabilities.

    Reflecting on their success, Roxana Ravjee, CEO of dentsu South Africa, shared, “The South Africa Smarties Gala Awards Ceremony celebrates innovation and effectiveness in modern marketing. iProspect dentsu SA’s achievements underscore their position as frontrunners in the media industry.”

    Read more: Multichoice, Grid Worldwide, AB InBev, Dentsu, Adtech, iProspect, Roxana Ravjee
    Dentsu
    Dentsu is the network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-cantered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.

