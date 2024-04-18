Hoorah bolsters creative talent

Itumeleng Sethebe's journey into the creative realm began in Soweto, a place marked by storytelling and visual expression. Despite the humble beginnings, Sethebe's artistic passion ignited during high school when an art teacher advised against pursuing art, fueling a desire to prove personal worth.

Tumi Sethebe - ECD

Sethebe's professional journey started at Young and Rubicam Gitam, but it was at TBWA Hunt Lascaris where essential skills were honed, setting the stage for a notable creative ascent. Throughout a distinguished career, Sethebe collaborated with many talented individuals, notably Fran Luckin, CCO at VMLY&R. Luckin's mentorship and unique creative leadership were influential during their time together at TBWA and later at Ogilvy.

A standout in Sethebe’s portfolio is the Hugh Masekela tribute, which won accolades at Cannes, highlighting Sethebe’s ability to create poignant works that resonate globally. Sethebe holds a strong belief in the unique allure of the South African creative landscape, enriched by a diverse cultural tapestry that distinguishes local creatives.

Driven by South Africa’s complex history and vibrant social dynamics, Sethebe continually strives to challenge and innovate within the creative industry. The move to Hoorah was motivated by a shared vision of innovation and creative excellence, aiming to elevate brands and imprint lasting influences on the company through a commitment to creativity, inclusivity, and excellence.

Sethebe joins Hoorah in the role of executive creative director, leading creativity for their Johannesburg operations. Shaune Jordaan, CEO of Hoorah, commented on the appointment: "We have been looking for a talented Johannesburg executive creative director, and Tumi ticked all the boxes. He is someone that is real, and approachable with a remarkable heart and mind. We are thrilled he can lead our Johannesburg creative operation."

Visit Hoorah website https://hoorahgroup.com/