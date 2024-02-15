Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Advertising Media ForumJoe PublicHoward AudioTradewaySauce AdvertisingRogerwilcoicandi CQAfriGISTLC Worldwide AfricaDentsuEverlyticOgilvy South AfricaBroad MediaIMC ConferenceMediaHeads 360Enquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Advertising News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Kevan Aspoas, The Jupiter Drawing Room co-founder and CEO passes away

    15 Feb 2024
    15 Feb 2024
    Kevan Aspoas, co-founder and CEO of the legendary The Jupiter Drawing Room passed away on Monday, 12 February.
    Source: Image from an by Kevan Aspoas, in 2012 on marketers understanding Africa
    Source: Campaign Live US Image from an article by Kevan Aspoas, in 2012 on marketers understanding Africa

    Aspoas was the chairman and CEO of the Jupiter Drawing Room for 17 years.

    News of his passing has led to tributes from across adland. Newly appointed ACA interim CEO, Gillian Rightford wrote on X: “Another wonderful human from the ad industry has left us.”

    [Loeries 2015] Agency expectations with... The Jupiter Drawing Room
    [Loeries 2015] Agency expectations with... The Jupiter Drawing Room

      12 Jun 2015

    Ross Chowles paid tribute to Aspoas on Facebook, saying: "This is the saddest post I’ve ever made on Facebook. Yesterday, Kevan Aspoas left us. Kev was my dearest dearest dearest friend. He was my business partner, my comrade in arms, my cheerleader from behind, my flag-bearer out in front. He was my co-conspirator. He was the best person to have as a friend and business partner. I often let him down, yet he never let me down. Kevan (Kevster as I called him) was the kindest, most decent person. Always concerned for those around him. He was beyond generous with money and his time."

    His full post can be read here.

    Graham Warsop, retired founder and chairperson of advertising group The Jupiter Drawing Room (South Africa) & Partners, paid tribute to Aspaos on MarkLives.

    His passing follows the recent passing of industry guru, Andy Rice.

    Andy Rice, a true legend in our industry, passes away
    Andy Rice, a true legend in our industry, passes away

      7 Feb 2024

    Read more: advertising, Graham Warsop, The Jupiter Drawing Room, Kevan Aspoas
    NextOptions

    Related

    Image supplied. The Agency Scope 2023 – 2024’s Top 10 top creative agency professionals have been revealed
    Joe Public United's Pepe Marais and Xolisa Dyeshana lead Agency Scope's top creative professionals
    1 day
    Source: © Shopright Holdings The perception some clients have of agency environments is often ‘creativity coupled with chaos, overseen by someone called traffic’, writes Johanna McDowell, CEO of the Independent Agency Search & Selection Company (IAS) and Scopen partner
    Unlocking agency methodologies: Why understanding operations is crucial for clients
     1 day
    #OrchidsandOnions: Corona's stellar CSI project puts other brands to shame
    #OrchidsandOnions: Corona's stellar CSI project puts other brands to shame
     1 day
    Image supplied. The latest in Allan Gray’s catalogue of ads, Everything comes around
    #BehindtheCampaign: Everything Comes Around, Allan Gray’s new commercial
    2 days
    Source:
    South African advertisers are determined to stay secretive
     2 days
    #Newsmaker: Gillian Rightford - Preparing the ACA for the future
    #Newsmaker: Gillian Rightford - Preparing the ACA for the future
     2 days
    Michael Cera stars in a Cerave ad. Source: YouTube.
    #SuperBowl2024: Michael Cera, Beyoncé, Usher and more star in $7m ads
     3 days
    Source: Nando's Nando’s South Africa has reacted with a post following Bafana Bafana defeat in the AfCon semi-final game
    Nando's heart-warming post to Bafana Bafana on their 2024 Afcon journey
    9 Feb 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz