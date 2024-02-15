Kevan Aspoas, The Jupiter Drawing Room co-founder and CEO passes away

Kevan Aspoas, co-founder and CEO of the legendary The Jupiter Drawing Room passed away on Monday, 12 February.

Aspoas was the chairman and CEO of the Jupiter Drawing Room for 17 years.

News of his passing has led to tributes from across adland. Newly appointed ACA interim CEO, Gillian Rightford wrote on X: “Another wonderful human from the ad industry has left us.”

OMG, Gillian…that’s a gut punch. �� Kevan was a mensch of the highest order… a friend and supporter for over three decades…A stalwart of the creative industry who made his mark in co-founding The Jupiter Drawing Room CPT. He will be missed.. May his soul rest in peace.����

— Ravi Naidoo (@ravinaidoo) February 13, 2024

Ross Chowles paid tribute to Aspoas on Facebook, saying: "This is the saddest post I’ve ever made on Facebook. Yesterday, Kevan Aspoas left us. Kev was my dearest dearest dearest friend. He was my business partner, my comrade in arms, my cheerleader from behind, my flag-bearer out in front. He was my co-conspirator. He was the best person to have as a friend and business partner. I often let him down, yet he never let me down. Kevan (Kevster as I called him) was the kindest, most decent person. Always concerned for those around him. He was beyond generous with money and his time."

His full post can be read here.

Graham Warsop, retired founder and chairperson of advertising group The Jupiter Drawing Room (South Africa) & Partners, paid tribute to Aspaos on MarkLives.

His passing follows the recent passing of industry guru, Andy Rice.