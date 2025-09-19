Richfield champions academic excellence with Top Achiever Awards

Richfield has once again recognised and celebrated excellence through its Top Achiever Awards, honouring contact students with the highest academic performance during the first semester. The initiative, introduced in 2023, is designed to acknowledge exceptional results and encourage students across all programmes to strive for their best throughout the year.

One student from each year of study, in both the IT and business faculties at every Richfield campus, is named a Top Achiever based on the highest average mark across their semester modules.

Each campus hosted a celebratory event where achievers were honoured in front of their peers, lecturers and deans, with family members also sharing in the moment. These events were further enriched by keynote addresses delivered by either Richfield’s academic leaders or respected figures from the local community. The result was an uplifting atmosphere that recognises the hard work of achievers while motivating others to rise to the challenge in semester two.

“The Top Achiever Awards reminds us that excellence is not an event, but a journey. Across our campuses, these students have set the standard for what hard work, commitment, and passion for learning can achieve,” says Kegan Shunmugam, managing director: contact learning at Richfield.

The awards go beyond a simple certificate. Top Achievers are encouraged to see their recognition not only as a personal milestone but also as an opportunity to uplift and support their fellow students. This peer-to-peer encouragement strengthens the academic community and fosters a culture of collaboration alongside competition.

The Top Achiever Awards is a way of motivating students to stay focused and engaged across their entire academic journey, from first year to final year. Recognising achievement mid-year provides a milestone for students to celebrate, while also setting benchmarks for their classmates to aspire to in the final exams.

The initiative underscores Richfield’s student-centric ethos, where academic recognition is seen as part of a larger commitment to providing a supportive learning environment. Due to overwhelming interest from both online and contact students in becoming Top Achievers, Richfield is currently developing a similar recognition programme for distance students.

