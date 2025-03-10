Why Jennifer Hudson's show is a digital marketing sensation

EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson and her team at The Jennifer Hudson Show know exactly how to keep audiences engaged, and it’s paying off. The talk show was recently renewed for a fourth season, a testament to its growing popularity and Hudson’s ability to connect with viewers beyond the screen.

Jennifer Hudson hosts The Jennifer Hudson Show.

One of the show’s biggest strengths is its sharp, playful marketing. When announcing Kevin Hart as a guest, Hudson’s team didn’t just post a promo, they leaned into humour, sharing an image where only the top quarter of Hart’s head was visible while Jennifer’s face was in full view. The subtle joke about Hart’s height made the post instantly shareable and boosted engagement.

Then of course one of the show’s most viral moments: Aaron Pierre’s entrance down the “spirit tunnel.” As the Mufasa: The Lion King star glided in effortlessly, the crew broke into song, chanting, "Aaron Pierre, that Mufasa." The moment spread like wildfire on social media, with fans recreating it and cementing the show’s place in pop culture conversations. Hudson confirmed they had to turn off the comments on his video because: "he was too hot for all of y'all to handle."

The power of music in daytime talk shows

Hudson isn’t the only powerhouse using music to market her show. Her fellow American Idol alum Kelly Clarkson has made Kellyoke—her daily musical performance segment—one of the most recognisable and marketable parts of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

By covering a range of hit songs, from classics to modern chart-toppers, Clarkson keeps her show constantly circulating online, reaching audiences who may not tune in live but engage with clips on YouTube and social media.

Following in Oprah’s footsteps, but for the digital age

Before viral marketing was a term, Oprah Winfrey mastered the art of creating must-watch television moments. From her legendary “You get a car!” giveaway to unforgettable celebrity interviews, Oprah knew how to shape cultural conversations and turn her show into an experience rather than just a talk show.

I believe Hudson and Clarkson are carrying that legacy into the digital era. Where Oprah’s most iconic moments spread through word of mouth and news coverage, Hudson and Clarkson’s teams create moments designed for the social media age.

With both shows renewed and continuing to evolve, Hudson and Clarkson are proving that daytime TV isn’t fading but it’s thriving, just in a new form. And much like Oprah, they’re making sure their talk shows aren’t just watched, they’re felt, shared and becoming part of our cultural fabric.